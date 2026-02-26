Jasmine Whitfield is the Larry Lunden News internship Intern at Connecticut Public and is pursuing a B.A. in Journalism from the University of Connecticut in Storrs. She previously attended Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina, in pursuit of a bachelor's degree in journalism and sports media.

Jasmine is a Stamford native who has a passion for storytelling. She hopes to become a TV news anchor for the NBC Today Show.

Jasmine previously held a production assistant position at ESPN and has worked as a writer and social media coordinator.