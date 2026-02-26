© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stanley Black & Decker to close New Britain manufacturing plant

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published February 26, 2026 at 6:47 PM EST

Stanley Black & Decker is closing its last manufacturing facility in New Britain, which will result in 300 workers losing their jobs.

The facility makes single-sided tape measures, and those products are becoming obsolete, according to the company, whose headquarters remain in New Britain. Electronic devices use lasers to measure distance, and some cellphones can measure distance.

Stanley says it will offer jobs at other locations to employees whose work has been eliminated.

“We are focused on supporting impacted employees through this transition, including providing options for employment at other facilities, severance, and job placement support services for both salaried and hourly employees,” company spokesperson Debora Raymond said in a statement.

In recent years, Stanley has been reducing its workforce and closing some locations as it cuts costs. The company is also contending with President Trump’s tariffs, which have prompted price increases on its products made overseas.

Elected officials say the news stings.

"It's a sad day for New Britain. Stanley Works has a long history here and slowly but surely its presence has been eroded," State Rep. Dave DeFronzo, a Democrat who represents New Britain, told NBC Connecticut.

Mayor Bobby Sanchez, a Democrat, said in a statement that the news was "disappointing," but pointed to the president's tariffs.

“This decision reflects broader instability in the national and global economic environment," Sanchez said, the Hartford Courant reported.
News
Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is an editor, reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department. He produces local news during All Things Considered.
See stories by Matt Dwyer

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.