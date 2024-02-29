New Haven County

-
Each artist will receive a $20,000 award to create a public art project in New Haven.
The council held a public hearing which lasted into the overnight hours Tuesday and went into recess. And while no decision was made, the resolution has proven to be divisive within the town.
The Hamden institution opened it's doors in 1985.
Late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is said to have enjoyed his college experience at Yale over a decade ago. One Yale classmate remembers his friend.
Each weekday morning, the Café y Charla broadcast starts at 6:30 and is available on-demand on the school's YouTube channel.
A new postage stamp features longtime Chester, Connecticut resident, and civil rights legend, Constance Baker Motley.
The proclamation comes as the city’s pizza scene has gained national recognition in recent years.
Performances of Arthur Miller’s play take place at New Haven’s Canal Dock Boathouse.
Constance Baker Motley won nine of her ten U.S. Supreme Court cases. The tenth was later overturned in her favor. Motley is now being featured on the 47th U.S. Postal Service Black Heritage stamp.
The program revolves around a seminar style setting, where instructors take texts from Greek philosophers and hold discussions about the texts with students.