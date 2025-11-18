Claire Criscuolo on 50 years of Claire's Corner Copia and the importance of kindness
New Haven's Claire's Corner Copia has been a Connecticut institution for 50 years now. This hour owner Claire Criscuolo joins us to talk about food, building community and her new cookbook. We'll get vegetarian cooking tips ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, and take your calls.
GUEST:
- Claire Criscuolo: Owner of Claire’s Corner Copia, a vegetarian restaurant in New Haven. Her newest cookbook is "50 Vegetarian Recipes from 50 Years of Claire’s Corner Copia."
