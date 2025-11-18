© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Claire Criscuolo on 50 years of Claire's Corner Copia and the importance of kindness

By Lily Tyson,
Catherine ShenRobyn Doyon-Aitken
Published November 18, 2025 at 9:00 AM EST
Claire Criscuolo celebrates is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the opening of her restaurant Claire's Corner Copia in New Haven.
Lisa Nichols
/
The Globe Pequot Publishing Group
New Haven's Claire's Corner Copia has been a Connecticut institution for 50 years now. This hour owner Claire Criscuolo joins us to talk about food, building community and her new cookbook. We'll get vegetarian cooking tips ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, and take your calls.

GUEST:

