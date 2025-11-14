© 2025 Connecticut Public

Nonprofit board service training program for Black and Latino leaders expands

Connecticut Public Radio | By Briana Ortiz
Published November 14, 2025 at 3:15 PM EST
SEAT Bridgeport Cohort 4 training session, with Karen Galbo, Senior Vice President, Charitable Foundation, Regional Manager, and Dorothy Adams, former Volunteer Nonprofit Connector. SEAT participants are also shown. This cohort was hosted at M&T Bank, which serves as the program sponsor for our Bridgeport cohorts.
Provided by VCL Consulting Group
SEAT Bridgeport Cohort 4 training session, with Karen Galbo, Senior Vice President, Charitable Foundation, Regional Manager, and Dorothy Adams, former Volunteer Nonprofit Connector. SEAT participants are also shown. This cohort was hosted at M&T Bank, which serves as the program sponsor for our Bridgeport cohorts.

A training program aimed at increasing diversity on nonprofit boards across the state is expanding to Danbury.

The SEAT program, which stands for Skill, Educate, Act, Transform, helps prepare members of under-resourced Black and Latino communities to take up first-time nonprofit board service.

Kim Bianca Burgess, President and CEO of VCL Consulting Group, which sponsors the SEAT program, says locations selected for the training are based on areas where they see an absence of diversity on nonprofit boards.

“One thing that I think differentiates us from other training programs is that we introduce them to nonprofit organizations who are ready to diversify and be inclusive,” said Burgess.”

SEAT has locations in various towns and cities across the state including Bridgeport, Norwalk, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury.

It is now accepting applications for its new program in Danbury which gets underway in February.

Participants attend eight weekly training sessions that cover topics which include board governance, fiscal responsibility, conflict resolution, and community engagement.

According to Leading with Intent, a boardsource index of nonprofit board practice, 84% of nonprofit board members are White, while only 13% are Black and Latino.

“Our program is absolutely targeted regarding racial diversity, but also community lived experience,” says Burgess.

SEAT has over 30 participating nonprofit organizations that benefit from the program and its graduates, according to Burgess.

Under One Roof The Marvin, a non-profit with an intergenerational program that provides affordable housing and childcare has worked with SEAT.

Nonprofits are looking for a whole range of skills, experiences and help, according to Patrick Shields, the board chair at Under One Roof The Marvin.

“The SEAT program, because of its training, is a great source to those interested in joining a board,” Shields said. “I think what SEAT offers is fantastic in helping to prepare them. I don't know of another program that does that.”

SEAT is holding a virtual information session for applicants in Danbury on Tues., Nov. 18.
Briana Ortiz
Briana Ortiz is a news intern at Connecticut Public and a senior at the University of Connecticut.
SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state's local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales.

