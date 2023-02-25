Fairfield County

-
A group of seventh-grade girls in Darien set up a GoFundMe for earthquake victims.
Stamford High School is getting down to business – the teaching of business. Next fall, a new business education program will launch called the High School of Business.
Former Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez appeared in Hartford Superior Court Wednesday in an effort to keep his annual pension of over $100,000.
Parents of struggling schoolchildren can find answers from experts at a Saturday conference.