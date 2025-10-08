© 2025 Connecticut Public

Former Stamford Playtex Apparel site to be developed into townhomes

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published October 8, 2025 at 4:51 PM EDT

The former Playtex Apparel headquarters in Stamford will soon see new life with dozens of townhomes.

Stamford’s Zoning Board recently approved plans to demolish the existing office building Fairfield Avenue and construct 56 condos.

Playtex Apparel moved its headquarters from Stamford to North Carolina more than 20 years ago. Since then, the building has changed hands and is currently largely vacant.

In recent years housing development in Stamford has focused mostly on rental properties, according to Ray Mazzeo, senior planner with Redniss and Mead, who worked on the project.

“Stamford has had its fair share of rental development, multifamily rental development over the last 10 or so years, and there's been really very little townhome homeownership opportunities,” Mazzeo said. “So this was really a great fit for the neighborhood.”

The new development will have 56 townhomes all of which will have three-bedrooms, sold at market rate. The developer opted to pay a fee contributing to the city’s affordable housing trust rather than sell some of the condos at affordable rates, Mazzeo said.

“High-rise rental and home ownership typically lean towards the fee in Stamford,” Mazzeo said.

The project required an additional approval since the area was not originally zoned to allow residential buildings. From start to finish the local approval process took about a year, Mazzeo said.

The city’s Zoning Board had to approve the project before building permits could

be filed and work could begin. Construction is expected to start in the spring and last for about 18 months, Mazzeo said.

The development will help the city in more ways than one, Stamford’s Land Bureau Chief Ralph Blessing said.

“It was an empty office building, so it didn't do anything for the city. No jobs, no tax revenue, so this brings it back onto the tax rolls and helps with the housing situation,” Blessing said.

The project sparked little debate or discussion among Stamford residents and Zoning Board members, which is often a good sign, Blessing said.

Still, Blessing hopes future projects will include more affordable housing options.

“We need housing, and it's a good thing that, for a change, we get home ownership units,” Blessing said. “Obviously, I hope that in the future we get more projects that actually provide homeownership affordable opportunities.”
News Fairfield County
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

