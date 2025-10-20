© 2025 Connecticut Public

Bethel rejects plans for new apartments containing affordable units, pursues pause on construction

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published October 20, 2025 at 9:59 AM EDT
A 3d rendering of the purposed apartments in Bethel, CT.
Image provided by the Town of Bethel
FILE: A 3D rendering of the proposed housing project that would have included about two dozen affordable units in Bethel, CT. During the town meeting, Bethel’s Planning and Zoning Commission denied an application for 75 apartments on Nashville Road.

The town of Bethel rejected plans Tuesday for the development of a new apartment complex, which would have included about two dozen affordable units.

During the meeting, Bethel’s Planning and Zoning Commission denied an application for 75 apartments on Nashville Road. It’s one of several proposed housing projects where developers have fought for approval from the town.

Throughout this year, Bethel faced several proposed housing developments, including a 20-unit apartment building with affordable options on Taylor Avenue. Another, 11-unit apartment building, including affordable options, was approved on Milwaukee Avenue earlier this year following a previous rejection.

The Vessel, the company behind the proposed development, Vessel Bethel, which was rejected Tuesday, isn’t giving up.

“We are looking closely at the Commission’s motion for denial and their recommendations as to what we might do to win their support,” the company said in a statement.

The developers initially sought to construct 80 apartments on Nashville Road, before scaling down to 75. After considering feedback from residents, they agreed to 72 units.

Vessel is considering enacting the state’s affordable housing law, called 8-30g, to get the project approved.

If a community reaches the state’s requirement of having 10% of their housing stock be designated affordable, they can qualify for a pause on affordable housing construction for a few years.

Communities below the state’s affordable housing threshold aren’t able to deny projects that incorporate affordable options. However, they may appeal to the state government for intervention.

The state’s affordable housing mandate allows developers, in certain instances, to override local zoning laws in communities where less than 10% of the housing units are considered affordable by the state. Some leaders, such as Bethel First Selectman Dan Carter, believe the law is a bit too stringent.

“The issue that the town has had is because it's really one of those projects that probably is the poster child for why the 8-30g projects are bad for many municipalities,” Carter said. “In town, we are trying to grow and we need affordable housing. But I think, like many communities right now, we'd like to have a little bit of say about where it goes.”

Carter said the town wants to collaborate with developers.

“Coming in and working with our planning and zoning team is paramount, right?”, Carter said. “We have a lot of places that are already built up in town, and it kind of feels like we're looking for all those little, small pieces of property here and there, and they're jamming a lot of units in and on it.”

Plans for a smaller apartment building on Reservoir Street which would have included affordable housing was also denied earlier this year. However, the developer has resubmitted with a modified proposal still being considered by the Planning and Zoning Commission.

In recent months, several community members have spoken out against the proposed project. They’ve raised various concerns about the planned buildings’ height, color and number of parking spaces.

Bethel town officials are looking to secure a housing moratorium, given recent approved housing developments.

With developments under construction and others seeking approval, Carter said the town is working to tally up its new affordable units to meet the moratorium.

“When any community does apply, it does take a period of time before they get approved, you know, so I've heard anywhere from four to six months,” Carter said.
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

