This Week on CPTV Passport

New Titles Now Available on CPTV Passport

Poetry in America | Hill Country

God drives down from the mountains behind the wheel of a Jeep, in this poem by Tracy K. Smith, former U.S. poet laureate. Smith illuminates the ambrosial bounty of Texas Hill Country, where she’s joined by country music singer-songwriter Jimmie Dale Gilmore, members of both Christian and Jewish communities, and host Elisa New.

Antiques Roadshow | Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens Hour 1

Head to Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron for treasures that include Fred Rogers postcards, ca. 1968, a 1966 Milton Glaser-signed Bob Dylan poster, and a Tiffany Studios special order tulip lamp, ca. 1915. One find is $150,000 to $375,000!

My Music With Rhiannon Giddens | Season 2: Episode 1

Host Rhiannon Giddens performs and talks with pipa master Wu Man, a 2023 NEA National Heritage Fellow who has been part of Silkroad Ensemble since its founding in 2000 by cellist Yo-Yo Ma. They talk about the origins of the pipa and discuss Silkroad’s multi-year “American Railroad” project.

The Secret Song

"The Secret Song" chronicles the final months of Doug Goodkin’s 45-year career teaching music to children in San Francisco. Goodkin’s time-tested methods are thrown into disarray as the pandemic forces schools into “distance” learning, and a music program that always prioritized learning music through the ear, not the eye, has to find a way to keep the music playing and the learning going.

Great Performances | Now Hear This: The Composer is Yoo

Follow host Scott Yoo’s journey to compose a piece of music for the first time. Seeking counsel from other composers, Yoo revisits his heritage in search of ideas, performs landmark pieces for inspiration and ultimately tests his work in progress.

Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution

From the basement bars of ‘70s New York to the peak of the global charts, this is the story of disco: its rise, its fall... and its legacy. Revelling in iconic tracks and remarkable footage, this is a powerful, revisionist history of the disco age.

