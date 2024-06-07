This Week on CPTV Passport
Expiring Soon from CPTV Passport
America Reframed | The Hand That Feeds
At a popular bakery café in Manhattan, patrons get served with a smile 24 hours a day. Behind the scenes, some of the undocumented immigrant workers earn far below the minimum wage. Filmed at the onset of the service economy wage wars, THE HAND THAT FEEDS tells the story of the power struggle that turned a single city block into a battlefield.
Expires June 6, 2024
Stream it here >>
Prince Albert: A Victorian Hero Revealed
History largely remembers Prince Albert as Queen Victoria’s German husband whose untimely death inspired decades of mourning. However, a wealth of new material suggests he played a profound role in shaping Victorian Britain.
Expires June 13, 2024
Stream it here >>
Prehistoric Road Trip | Welcome to Fossil Country
Travel with Emily through billions of years of Earth’s history to meet some of its earliest life forms, from primitive bacteria to giant reptiles and many surprising creatures in between.
Expires June 16, 2024
Stream it here >>
New Titles Now Available on CPTV Passport
Poetry in America | Hill Country
God drives down from the mountains behind the wheel of a Jeep, in this poem by Tracy K. Smith, former U.S. poet laureate. Smith illuminates the ambrosial bounty of Texas Hill Country, where she’s joined by country music singer-songwriter Jimmie Dale Gilmore, members of both Christian and Jewish communities, and host Elisa New.
Stream it here >>
Antiques Roadshow | Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens Hour 1
Head to Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron for treasures that include Fred Rogers postcards, ca. 1968, a 1966 Milton Glaser-signed Bob Dylan poster, and a Tiffany Studios special order tulip lamp, ca. 1915. One find is $150,000 to $375,000!
Stream it here >>
My Music With Rhiannon Giddens | Season 2: Episode 1
Host Rhiannon Giddens performs and talks with pipa master Wu Man, a 2023 NEA National Heritage Fellow who has been part of Silkroad Ensemble since its founding in 2000 by cellist Yo-Yo Ma. They talk about the origins of the pipa and discuss Silkroad’s multi-year “American Railroad” project.
Stream it here >>
The Secret Song
"The Secret Song" chronicles the final months of Doug Goodkin’s 45-year career teaching music to children in San Francisco. Goodkin’s time-tested methods are thrown into disarray as the pandemic forces schools into “distance” learning, and a music program that always prioritized learning music through the ear, not the eye, has to find a way to keep the music playing and the learning going.
Stream it here >>
Great Performances | Now Hear This: The Composer is Yoo
Follow host Scott Yoo’s journey to compose a piece of music for the first time. Seeking counsel from other composers, Yoo revisits his heritage in search of ideas, performs landmark pieces for inspiration and ultimately tests his work in progress.
Stream it here >>
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
From the basement bars of ‘70s New York to the peak of the global charts, this is the story of disco: its rise, its fall... and its legacy. Revelling in iconic tracks and remarkable footage, this is a powerful, revisionist history of the disco age.
Walter Presents
Seaside Hotel | Season 10
Guests flock to Seaside Hotel, eager for carefree pre-war times. Forbidden meetings; a wealthy Danish-American; is Amanda’s secret safe? The very future of the hotel itself is at risk! From Walter Presents, in Danish with English subtitles.
Stream it here >>