The Litchfield Hills

Ray ventures into the Litchfield Hills to uncover a few hidden gems under the guidance of Northwest CT Arts Council Executive Director and artist Steph Burr. We meet artist and illustrator Jasmine Bailey at Torrington’s Five Points Gallery. She creates bright, fantastical creatures that she works into her art and animation. Darin Ronning and Travis Messinger left New York City to create a life in the small town of Bantam, creating custom ceramic tiles for clients worldwide. Ray carefully makes his way through Bantam Tileworks to see how they do it. And Paula Josa-Jones is an artist who mixes choreography and horses! We spend time with her on a farm in Cornwall to learn what it’s like to learn to dance with these majestic animals.

This episode premiered on September 27, 2020.