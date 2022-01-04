Ray HardmanHost / Producer, Where Art Thou? / Arts Reporter
Ray Hardman is Connecticut Public’s Arts and Culture Reporter. He is the host of CPTV’s Emmy-nominated original series “Where Art Thou?” Listeners to Connecticut Public Radio may know Ray as the local voice of “Morning Edition”, and later of “All Things Considered.”
Ray started his career at WFSU in Tallahassee, Florida while pursuing a Master’s Degree in Opera Performance. He now lives in West Hartford with his wife Kathleen, his two teenage boys, and Charlie, the naughty Black Lab. He also fronts a garage rock band called “The Radiation.”
A crowd gathered outside West Hartford Town Hall Thursday night to mark the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S Capitol building. Dozens of people braved the cold, bearing signs that said “truth matters” and “protect our democracy.” It was billed as a vigil, but the event was more of a call to action for those who attended.
The Fairfield University Art Museum's permanent collection was dominated by works created by white, male artists. The Black Art fund was established to diversify the collection.
Real Art Ways in Hartford is expanding. The arts organization has purchased the building it has called home for 30 years, with plans to add more cinemas, classrooms and workshop space.
Chef Jacques Pépin has been painting faithfully for almost 60 years. An exhibition of his work is currently at the Stamford Museum and Nature Center.
Folk singer Rachel Sumner performed at Cafe Nine in New Haven Saturday night.
A new exhibition at New London's Lyman Allyn Art Museum celebrates the miniature portraits of Mary and Elizabeth Way.
The Bridgeport Art Trail is back live and in person after last year's online celebration due to COVID.
The 5x5 Contemporary Dance Festival returned to live performances after a break in 2020 due to COVID-19.
In a new exhibit, photographer Roderick Topping displays black-and-white images of New Haven during COVID.
Hertz Nazaire gained international attention for vivid paintings dealing with sickle cell disease. Nazaire died last week.