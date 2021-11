Annual Financial Reports, Audited Financial Statements and IRS Filings

Financial Statements

2020 Annual Financial Report (Television)

2020 Annual Financial Report (Radio)

2019 Annual Financial Report (Television)

2019 Annual Financial Report (Radio)

2018 Annual Financial Report (Television)

2018 Annual Financial Report (Radio)

Audited Financial Statements

2021 Audited Financial Statements

2020 Audited Financial Statements

2019 Audited Financial Statements

IRS Filings

2020 IRS Form 990

If you are interested in inspecting other finance-related information submitted to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, please contact:

Paul Kulas, Controller

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc.

1049 Asylum Ave.

Hartford, Connecticut 06105

pkulas@ctpublic.org

(860) 275-7324