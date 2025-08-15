© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Aquastone founder Anderson on building a graphic arts business and embracing AI

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published August 15, 2025 at 3:03 PM EDT
A publication design by Anderson's company, Aquastone.
Provided
/
Dyshann Anderson
A publication design by Anderson's company, Aquastone.

A passion project launched in college has grown into a full-fledged design and printing firm serving clients from small startups to government agencies. Dyshann Anderson, founder of Aquastone Graphic Arts and Print in Hartford, says his early interest in publishing sparked a career that now spans more than two decades.

“I wanted to create a publication, and I was heading into college, so I made it my business to learn as much as possible about graphic arts,” Anderson said. “Offering brand design, publication design, web design and then commercial print was my ideal way of presenting my skill set and making an income for myself. But this personal need for sharing important information in my community was always there.”

Networking as a growth engine

For Anderson, winning new clients starts with showing up — even when he’d prefer to work quietly behind the scenes.

“Being involved in the community is something that you have to do,” Anderson said. “It’s a challenge for me, because I just like being in the background and handling things that way … but you’ve got to spend a little time on your PR.”

Advice for aspiring artists

To students unsure how to turn an artistic eye into a paycheck, Anderson’s advice is direct: graphic arts is a viable career path — if you’re willing to stand out.

Graphic arts is always going to be a way to make a good living,” Anderson said. “There’s plenty of money out there for graphic artists. You have to learn how to separate yourself from the rest of the market. You’re definitely going to need to know the ways of an entrepreneur.”

Learning the business side

Anderson didn’t build Aquastone on creativity alone. He sought out resources from the University of Hartford Entrepreneurial and Women’s Business Center, the Small Business Administration and professional organizations like The Minority Construction Council.

“My information comes from a lot of different places. I do a ton of research,” Anderson said. “Today it’s going to be a lot easier on young entrepreneurs. Because of AI, the information is out there. It’s easy to create a business plan or a strategy using AI and getting your work out there. But you’ve got to start from somewhere.”

Anderson recommends workshops in marketing and finance as a foundation, then building from there.

Embracing AI’s potential

While some in the design field view artificial intelligence as a threat, Anderson takes the opposite stance.

“AI is only as good as the person using it,” he said. “If you have extensive knowledge of marketing and design, you get exactly what you want.”
Tags
News Black VoicesEntrepreneur
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. He's proud to be a part of the team that won a regional Emmy Award for The Vote: A Connecticut Conversation. In his 21st year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.