Aquastone founder Anderson on building a graphic arts business and embracing AI

A passion project launched in college has grown into a full-fledged design and printing firm serving clients from small startups to government agencies. Dyshann Anderson, founder of Aquastone Graphic Arts and Print in Hartford, says his early interest in publishing sparked a career that now spans more than two decades.

“I wanted to create a publication, and I was heading into college, so I made it my business to learn as much as possible about graphic arts,” Anderson said. “Offering brand design, publication design, web design and then commercial print was my ideal way of presenting my skill set and making an income for myself. But this personal need for sharing important information in my community was always there.”

Networking as a growth engine

For Anderson, winning new clients starts with showing up — even when he’d prefer to work quietly behind the scenes.

“Being involved in the community is something that you have to do,” Anderson said. “It’s a challenge for me, because I just like being in the background and handling things that way … but you’ve got to spend a little time on your PR.”

Advice for aspiring artists

To students unsure how to turn an artistic eye into a paycheck, Anderson’s advice is direct: graphic arts is a viable career path — if you’re willing to stand out.

“ Graphic arts is always going to be a way to make a good living ,” Anderson said. “There’s plenty of money out there for graphic artists. You have to learn how to separate yourself from the rest of the market. You’re definitely going to need to know the ways of an entrepreneur.”

Learning the business side

Anderson didn’t build Aquastone on creativity alone. He sought out resources from the University of Hartford Entrepreneurial and Women’s Business Center , the Small Business Administration and professional organizations like The Minority Construction Council .

“My information comes from a lot of different places. I do a ton of research,” Anderson said. “Today it’s going to be a lot easier on young entrepreneurs. Because of AI, the information is out there. It’s easy to create a business plan or a strategy using AI and getting your work out there. But you’ve got to start from somewhere.”

Anderson recommends workshops in marketing and finance as a foundation, then building from there.

Embracing AI’s potential

While some in the design field view artificial intelligence as a threat , Anderson takes the opposite stance.

“AI is only as good as the person using it,” he said. “If you have extensive knowledge of marketing and design, you get exactly what you want.”

