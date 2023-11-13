Black Voices

-
Climate change is expected to drive up cardiovascular deaths nationwide as Americans confront more extreme heat. But new research finds Black people could be seven times more likely to die from heat-induced heart events.
Hamden Hall's Dr. Lisa Beth Hill and UConn's Dr. David Embrick are helping develop a brand-new AP African American studies class. While two states have already rejected the pilot, and changes are ongoing, the national course rollout is planned for next fall. This hour, we hear from those educators. Plus, we preview recently-approved standards for teaching social studies where we live.
The church, famed for its role in the abolition movement and The Amistad Case will build on that legacy of inclusiveness according to Ray.
During Hispanic Heritage Month, Afro-Latinos in Connecticut celebrate and remember their unique and empowering contributions to Latino history and culture.
Researching your family tree can provide a feeling of belonging and a sense of identity. But for those Americans whose ancestors were enslaved, searching for their roots can be difficult if not impossible. One group of women honors its ancestors through the art of quilting.
Connecticut's racial health gap resulted in excess Black deaths from 2017-2022, new DataHaven report calls for equity-driven policy reforms.
Organizations such as the 224 Ecospace and the Conference of Churches are part of the collaborative efforts. While gospel music has roots in faith, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said the event is for all.
“We're not large in number,” Rev. Dwyane Newell said. “But we're great in spirit.”
During his life, Clemente also did humanitarian work in Latin American and Caribbean countries. The exhibit appeals across the state, as Connecticut has a strong tradition of supporting minor league baseball teams dating back to the 1800s.
Researchers of the Baltimore study pointed to structural racism driving disproportionally high asthma rates in children living in disadvantaged, urban neighborhoods.