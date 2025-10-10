Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum reflects on the 'Peril and Promise' of being a college leader today

From COVID-19 to protests to legal battles with the federal government, college and university leaders have been in the spotlight a lot in the last five years. Because of that attention, if we want to understand the news, we need to understand higher education.

Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum: President Emerita of Spelman College in Atlanta. She recently served as interim president of Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts. She's also bestselling author of Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria? And Other Conversations about Race. Her latest book is Peril and Promise: College Leadership in Turbulent Times.

