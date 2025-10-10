© 2025 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum reflects on the 'Peril and Promise' of being a college leader today

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Erica McIntoshKhalilah Brown-DeanRobyn Doyon-Aitken Megan Fitzgerald
Published October 10, 2025 at 9:10 AM EDT
Beverly Daniel Tatum attends the Atlantic Presents:"The Shriver Report Live" at The Newseum on January 15, 2014 in Washington, DC.
Kris Connor
/
Getty Images
Beverly Daniel Tatum attends the Atlantic Presents:"The Shriver Report Live" at The Newseum on January 15, 2014 in Washington, DC.

From COVID-19 to protests to legal battles with the federal government, college and university leaders have been in the spotlight a lot in the last five years. Because of that attention, if we want to understand the news, we need to understand higher education.

Disrupted first aired five years ago this week. Thank you to our listeners for returning week after week and making these five years possible.

GUEST:

Special thanks to our interns Vy Duong and Talei Ricketson.

