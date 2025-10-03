From woodworking to summer camp, there are endless ways to spread Black Joy

For Black Americans, following the news can be a psychological challenge. 4 in 5 Black adults say they see or hear racist or racially insensitive coverage about Black people at least sometimes. That’s according to a 2023 Pew Research survey .

And coverage can be hard to watch even if it isn’t insensitive. While news about violence against Black people is important for communities to know, it can also affect one’s mental health.

This can be a lot to deal with, so some people are trying to change the narrative by adding another emotion to the mix: joy.

This hour, we’re talking to people who are centering Black joy.

We’ll hear from the the owner of a local woodworking business called Black Joy Creations and the founders of a summer camp that is bringing smiles to campers’ faces.

GUESTS:

Special thanks to our interns Vy Duong and Talei Ricketson.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.