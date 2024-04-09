© 2024 Connecticut Public

Illustrated graphic of buildings in Bridgeport CT, a ballot box, an "I Voted" sticker and the name In Absentia across them.
In Absentia
Hosted by Bria Lloyd
,
Kate Seltzer

This four-part investigation tells the story of political dysfunction in Bridgeport, the systems that enable it, and what this all means for the residents who wonder if their vote even matters.

Episodes drop Tuesdays, starting April 23rd. Listen below or find us on your favorite podcast platform.

    Trailer: In Absentia
