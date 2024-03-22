About 'In Absentia'
For years, people have said that something is going on with elections in Bridgeport, Connecticut. People have been fined over misuse of absentee ballots, there have been investigations by state agencies, and rumors have spread among Bridgeport residents that elections in the city aren’t fair.
In Absentia tells the story of political dysfunction in Bridgeport, the systems that enable it, and what this all means for the residents who wonder if their vote even matters.
This four-episode investigation is co-hosted by Bria Lloyd and Kate Seltzer and produced by Connecticut Public.
- Hosts/Reporters: Bria Lloyd and Kate Seltzer
- Investigative Editor: Jim Haddadin
- Editors: Meg Dalton and Cassandra Basler
Email the In Absentia team at tips@ctpublic.org.
For more investigative news, visit The Accountability Project
