Jim HaddadinData Reporter
Jim Haddadin is a data journalist for The Accountability Project, Connecticut Public's investigative reporting team. He was previously an investigative producer for NBC Boston, and wrote for newspapers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. His work on government accountability stories at NBC received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association, and an Emmy award from the New England chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. He was also recognized by the New England Newspaper & Press Association for political coverage, investigative reporting and stories about government transparency. When he's not working, Jim is doing whatever his dog wants.
New data obtained by CT Public’s Accountability Project offers some insight into whether the significant uptick in car thefts seen between 2019 and 2020 was a one-year setback following decades of steady declines or the beginning of an upward trend.
A federal judge on Monday sided with the University of Connecticut in a legal challenge against its coronavirus vaccine policy, upholding a requirement for students to get the shot or request an exemption before returning to campus.
Before his surprise resignation in May, ex-University of Connecticut President Thomas Katsouleas butted heads with the public university’s governing board on a handful of issues, including tuition hikes and plans for graduation, emails show.
Connecticut got a preview earlier this week of just how many renters faced eviction when the federal moratorium was lifted for two days.Before the federal order was reinstated Wednesday, judges in Connecticut signed a surge of orders that allow state marshals to remove tenants and their belongings from their homes.
Students returning to campus in August are required to get the shot.
Some high-level state employees with less than one year on the job could be eligible for raises under a plan announced by the governor this month.
A new budget airline will begin flights from New Haven this fall, and the company that manages Tweed, Avports, is offering to spend millions to expand the airport. But records obtained by Connecticut Public show the airport is also facing new financial risks.
The man overseeing marijuana sales in Massachusetts says Connecticut is facing a crucial moment in shaping its growing cannabis industry.
A deadly crash in New Britain last month involving a stolen car has ignited a debate about Connecticut’s juvenile justice system, but experts say reforms aimed at keeping more teens out of the adult prison system aren’t to blame for a rise in auto thefts.