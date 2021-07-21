Jim Haddadin is a data journalist for The Accountability Project, Connecticut Public's investigative reporting team. He was previously an investigative producer for NBC Boston, and wrote for newspapers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. His work on government accountability stories at NBC received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association, and an Emmy award from the New England chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. He was also recognized by the New England Newspaper & Press Association for political coverage, investigative reporting and stories about government transparency. When he's not working, Jim is doing whatever his dog wants.

