In Hartford, a Spanish-speaking Catholic church is now a shrine

Every pew at Maria Reina de la Paz Parish in Hartford is packed on a weeknight. You’d think it was Christmas or Easter, but the crowd of mostly Latinos has come out to celebrate their space honoring Mary, mother of Jesus, being elevated to the status of Archdiocesan shrine.

As a shrine, the parish will host more holy events, including confessions on a more regular basis. That’s an important practice for Catholics, who consider it a sacrament in their faith.

Maria Reina de la Paz Parish, which meets at Saint Lawrence O'Toole Church in Hartford, translates to “Mary, Queen of Peace” in English.

Archbishop Christopher Coyne of Hartford says that’s fitting in these times.

“The designation of Our Lady, Mary, Queen of Peace, will allow for this place to become a place in which we pray for peace constantly: peace in war-torn countries; peace in our family; peace in our culture; peace in the communities, the Latino communities that are facing round-ups and arrests and worries and all those things,” Coyne said.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have not entered church buildings, according to Coyne.

“Now, you know, they could be outside later on. Who knows?” Coyne said. “But you know, for the most part, there's a lot of respect for what we do, and they kind of stay clear of it.”

Even as ICE detainments ramp up across the state, this majority-Latino parish is thriving. Coyne says that’s not unlike the response after 9/11.

“People turn to the divine when they face uncertainty in their lives,” Coyne said, “when they face fears in their lives.”

Overall, the Archdiocese of Hartford is growing. As many dioceses and other denominations of Christianity are going in the opposite direction, the archdiocese, which includes Hartford, New Haven and Litchfield, has seen an 8% increase in attendance over the last year.

“I think people are recognizing that the culture and the digital media is isolating and it's not affirming,” he said. “And oftentimes, it causes breakdown in your soul because you're not with people, you're hearing the wrong things and you're looking for something transcendent.”

Aaron Joseph / The Archdiocese of Hartford FILE: The Archbishop Christopher Coyne reading the decree dedicating Mary Queen of Peace as a diocesan shrine.

Why the parish became a shrine

There are two factors at play for how Maria Reina de la Paz was elevated at this time.

The first is that it’s a jubilee year. Pope Francis declared Jubilee 2025 as one of his last initiatives before his death. It’s a practice that dates back to the biblical book Leviticus and the early days of Judaism, where the faithful would be released from all bondage and debts every 49 years.

In the Catholic Church, this year of special grace takes place, typically every 25 years, and with this one, the late pope called for Catholics to be “pilgrims of hope.” If they can’t make a pilgrimage to Rome, local dioceses have been naming holy places to visit within their region this year.

The second factor is Father H. Alexander Avendaño, pastor of the Maria Reina de la Paz Parish. Avendaño is now the rector of the shrine as well.

When he approached the archdiocese with the request to dedicate the space as a shrine, he realized he could make a secondary ask as well: for a Jubilee cross in the church and the designation as a pilgrimage site.

That cross was carried down the center aisle during the opening procession of mass and placed near the altar, blessed with incense and prayers from the archbishop and the nearly 20 additional priests at the celebration.

On the opposite side of the altar, the 17-year-old lector is getting ready to deliver the second reading. Her Latino family, like many others, found this parish a couple years ago in their search for a place that revered Mary.

"The shrine will be open to all, with a special emphasis on being a welcoming pilgrimage site for the Archdiocese’s growing Hispanic population, many of whom have a special devotion to Mary," the Archdiocese of Hartford said in its press release announcing the shrine.

As partitioners pass the teen after mass, they squeeze her shoulder and tell her what a great job she did.

Everyone is beaming. Everyone seems, well, at peace.