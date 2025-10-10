Poderosa: Health access advocate Jacqueline Sanchez leads with compassion

Leer en español

In her many roles in life, Jacqueline Sanchez is a helper. The mother, daughter, esteemed colleague, friend, and leader supports underserved communities through her work as the Senior Program Coordinator at Project Access of New Haven, where she connects individuals with medical care and essential resources.

With over a decade of experience in health equity work, Sanchez approaches leadership with compassion and a strong commitment to helping people feel heard. She emphasizes the importance of listening and creating spaces where people feel supported, whether it’s a patient, a team member, or a partner.

In the following Q&A, Sanchez reflects on what drives her commitment to health equity, how she defines leadership, and the values that shape her role in the community.

Q: Can you tell us about your upbringing? What people, places, or values shape you?

A: I was raised by a Puerto Rican father and a Salvadorian mom. Being raised by two individuals who had limited education and were able to strive to where they led me and my brother is amazing.

My upbringing taught me that hard work pays off. If you want something, you have to work for it; nothing is given. That’s something I still hold dearly. I saw my mom work two, sometimes three jobs, while raising us. My dad was disabled, so she had to hold it all down. I know how difficult it was for her. Now that I have kids of my own, I try to pass that same lesson on: work hard, go for what you want.

I’ve been surrounded by strong women — both in my family and in my professional circle — who have always pushed me to become the best version of myself, even when I thought I couldn’t. I am who I am because of them.

Q: Growing up, what Latinas did you see in leadership roles? How did you start imagining yourself in one?

A: Honestly, I didn’t see many Latinas in leadership roles. I saw Rita Moreno on TV and thought, “Wow, there’s someone who kind of looks like me.” But, in terms of leadership, my teachers. I had a kindergarten teacher whom I still remember to this day. She saw something in me and always pushed me to be the best version of myself.

Growing up, I was mostly surrounded by professional men — cousins and others — who held those positions. As a Latina, if you’re not exposed to [Latinas in leadership], you think only certain people can hold those roles. It wasn't until college, when I pledged Lambda Theta Alpha, that I started seeing women who looked like me, women who want more than just what society says we deserve, fighting for it, and working hard at it.

Now, in the Latinas in Leadership Institute , I continue to be inspired by how many strong, motivated, and empowering Latina women are out there. We can all relate to each other in some way, how we were raised, how we fight to be heard. And that’s powerful.

I tell my younger cousins, you have to push to be more. It doesn't matter what you know, what sector you're working in; you can be a leader anywhere you are. You could be a leader in school. You could be a leader at your job. You could be a leader at your after-school program.

It doesn't matter what you know, what sector you're working in; you can be a leader anywhere you are.

Q: How has your identity as a Latina shaped the way you lead, think, or work?

A: Just being myself. Being authentic. The way I lead my team of Latinas is by empowering them, pushing them to find more, having them feel heard, and sharing the information I find useful.

As Latinas, we were raised to be content, and I find we can easily settle there. So, I really try to push the women I work with to see more, recognize qualities they don’t see in themselves, and highlight that. It’s important because sometimes we don’t see it until someone points it out, and then we think, “If they see it, there must be something there.” Highlighting this, especially at a young age, is crucial; we need it to keep moving and stay motivated.

Q: What inspired you to enter this field? Was there a specific moment that sparked your interest?

A: I've always been a helper. Since I was little, I've been helping my mom and my dad. They primarily speak Spanish. I remember being 10 and helping them call doctors, pay bills, all that.

I graduated with a Criminal Justice degree with a bachelor’s in Psychology. And everyone was like, “What do you want to do? Do you want to become a cop?” I was like, “No, I don't want to become any of that.” So, I ended up getting another degree and became a social worker. I was a caseworker for the adolescent program in Hartford, and I quickly found that I enjoyed helping people, working with kids. However, after eight years, I needed a change.

I found Project Access, where I could work with people differently — supporting underserved communities through their health journeys in ways that didn’t always cost money, just by listening and guiding them. I felt this completeness when I was doing that. I'm able to wear different hats and continue learning and building on my leadership skills; it's an ongoing process. That's the only way you get stronger and push other people to be the best version of themselves. Being a leader isn't just a job title; it's something you have to keep working on.

Being a leader isn't just a job title; it's something you have to keep working on.

Q: Has there been a moment that reinforced for you that this is the work you wanted to be doing?

A: I can't point to one specific moment, but I've always felt my best when helping people. My turning point has been growing up and guiding my parents through whatever they needed assistance with, and then being able to do the same with others. It fulfills who I am.

People often say, “You don’t do this work for the money,” and it’s true. You do it because your heart’s in it. Because you believe in it. Helping people brings me joy. I was raised by strong women who always showed up for others. Anytime something happened in our family, the women would gather, ready to support and take action. That’s been passed down to me. I’m one of those women now. I genuinely love being part of someone’s journey. It’s life-changing; those moments can’t compare with anything.

Q: As you reflect on how you got here, what advice would you give young Latinas in finding their purpose?

A: Que sigan, que lo hagan con miedo (Keep going, do it scared). I've taken that with me, and I've taken that through me. There are so many moments where I’ve felt uncomfortable or unsure, but that’s exactly the time to do it. There is always going to be somebody doubting you, but don’t limit yourself. Limiting ourselves gives people a reason to think Latinas can't do it.

Believe in yourself. Do it scared. Do it uncomfortable. The worst that can happen is failure, and failure is part of growth. I tell my two kids, “Being scared or uncomfortable doesn’t mean you shouldn’t do it. Try it. Either way — failing or doing great — you’re going to learn something.”

Believe in yourself. Do it scared. Do it uncomfortable. The worst that can happen is failure, and failure is part of growth.

Q: What helps you feel connected to your community? What would make our Latino communities even stronger?

A: What keeps me connected is my family and the community I work with every day in downtown New Haven. They never let me forget my roots — from the food to the energy that surrounds me. Being around so many people from different backgrounds, Latino people, I learn about other countries, and that helps me feel even more connected.

As for what would make our communities stronger, la unidad (unity). Supporting one another, really listening to each other. That’s what we need right now. There’s so much hate, and especially in times like these, US Latinos need to stay united. Be open to listening to others; it’s a sensitive time.

Q: What kind of future are you working to build for your community and the next generation?

A: Honestly, what we’re lacking the most right now is access, access to sustainable resources, access to medical care, and access to school programs for the younger generation. Providing Latinos with the opportunities that other individuals get is one of the biggest things I would love to see.

This story is part of the series Poderosas: Portraits of Purpose, highlighting Latina leaders in our Connecticut communities.

Connecticut Public's Eric Aasen contributed to this report.