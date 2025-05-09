© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Power of Books

The Power of Books is a storytelling initiative in partnership with Read to Grow to promote language skills and literacy for children, beginning at birth, and to support parents, as their baby’s first teachers. Parents and children impacted by Read to Grow programs will share their stories. We also hear from community members and Read to Grow staff and volunteers who share their first-hand accounts of how books and reading change the lives of those who participate in the program.

Celebrating 25 years, Read to Grow has served more than 1.5 million people and donated more than 2.8 million books to children across Connecticut. Read to Grow works to ensure that every family appreciates the critical importance of early childhood literacy and engages in their child’s reading development.

Learn More.

Hear Their Stories

Wendy, (center) with daughters Georgette and Genevive

Wendy Velez is from Columbia and a proud mother of two daughters. She has a deep love for children and works as a paraprofessional for Pre-K through 4 at ECSA, where she helps young minds grow and develop. Wendy has a passion for books, and her favorite one is El Coronel No Tiene Quien le Escribe (No One Writes to the Colonel).

Larry

Larry Ferguson is an undergraduate student at Southern Connecticut State University, currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Communications. Throughout his academic journey, he has worked part-time at the Bridgeport Public Library, where he assists community members in accessing books and resources that meet their needs. In addition, Larry has spent the past year as an intern with Read to Grow, a non-profit focused on early literacy. There, he applies his communication skills and dedication to literacy, striving to make a meaningful impact in communities across Connecticut.

Ruth

Ruth Benet is a wife, mom, family practice physician and lifelong lover of books. She reads for knowledge and as a way to travel in her brain, but her real joy is watching her two children age 7 and 18 months foster and discover their own love of reading. She is a supporter of Read to Grow, and especially appreciates the popcorn and pajamas series which connects children and storybook authors over zoom.