The Power of Books
Hear Their Stories
Wendy, (center) with daughters Georgette and Genevive
Wendy Velez is from Columbia and a proud mother of two daughters. She has a deep love for children and works as a paraprofessional for Pre-K through 4 at ECSA, where she helps young minds grow and develop. Wendy has a passion for books, and her favorite one is El Coronel No Tiene Quien le Escribe (No One Writes to the Colonel).
Larry
Larry Ferguson is an undergraduate student at Southern Connecticut State University, currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Communications. Throughout his academic journey, he has worked part-time at the Bridgeport Public Library, where he assists community members in accessing books and resources that meet their needs. In addition, Larry has spent the past year as an intern with Read to Grow, a non-profit focused on early literacy. There, he applies his communication skills and dedication to literacy, striving to make a meaningful impact in communities across Connecticut.
Ruth
Ruth Benet is a wife, mom, family practice physician and lifelong lover of books. She reads for knowledge and as a way to travel in her brain, but her real joy is watching her two children age 7 and 18 months foster and discover their own love of reading. She is a supporter of Read to Grow, and especially appreciates the popcorn and pajamas series which connects children and storybook authors over zoom.