State ACA website back online after rush of health care sign-ups

A flurry of sign-ups on the state’s health insurance exchange temporarily crashed the website Monday.

Nearly 150,000 people purchased plans through Access Health CT as the state announced it will use $70 million in emergency money to backstop premium payments for qualifying residents. People who've already bought plans will have their premiums adjusted, the exchange confirmed Monday.

The support comes amid the looming expiration of Affordable Care Act tax credits.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the support last week, a move that was cheered by the Connecticut Hospital Association in a statement.

“The continued failure to extend federal subsidies remains deeply disappointing for patients and the health care providers who care for them,” the association said. “We share the Governor’s view that rising uncompensated care harms patients and puts significant strain on the entire health care delivery system. These stopgap measures offer important support for many individuals and families.”

The state assistance comes as a huge relief to providers across Connecticut, many of whom had been preparing to care for more uninsured people expected to drop health insurance because they were priced out.

Melissa Meyers, CEO of Generations Family Health Center, a federally qualified health clinic in Willimantic, said uncertainty at the federal level over the tax credits led to an expansion.

“This month, we have a new nurse practitioner and physician starting in the medical department at our Putnam facility,” Meyers said. “We also have another physician and nurse practitioner starting at our Willimantic facility in the next two months.”

Kurt Barwis, CEO of Bristol Hospital, said his hospital was also bracing for more patients.

“People that end up having to give up their coverage or not be able to afford routine maintenance end up in the ER, we know that,” he said.

The state is expected to spend $70 million from an emergency fund to cover some of the premium increases, depending on income, for one year.

“We stood up and we said we got your back – the idea that you’re going to lose your health insurance,” Lamont said at a press conference in Waterbury Monday. “And you have somebody sick in your home, or you’re afraid you're living paycheck to paycheck and you’re just that far away.”

Connecticut is not alone in covering premium costs for people on its health exchange. Nine other states, including New York, Vermont and Massachusetts are stepping in, and others like Pennsylvania are in the process of allocating funds, according to the nonprofit healthinsurance.org.

Connecticut Public's Abby Brone contributed to this report.