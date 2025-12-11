© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

As health care premium cliff approaches, CT announces plan to help with costs

Connecticut Public Radio | By Michayla Savitt
Published December 11, 2025 at 6:24 PM EST
FILE: From left: Treasurer Erick Russell and Connecticut governor Ned Lamont talk after a press conference in the Connecticut Capitol November 10, 2025 in which Connecticut lawmakers discussed plans to create an emergency state response fund that to enable the state to supplement millions of dollars in federal cuts toward health and human services that are being made by President Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: From left: Treasurer Erick Russell and Connecticut governor Ned Lamont talk after a press conference in the Connecticut Capitol November 10, 2025 in which Connecticut lawmakers discussed plans to create an emergency state response fund that to enable the state to supplement millions of dollars in federal cuts toward health and human services that are being made by President Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans.

Connecticut will shoulder the cost of some health insurance premiums next year, after the U.S. Senate again rejected a plan to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits that expire at the end of the year.

Under the plan Gov. Ned Lamont detailed Thursday, the state hopes to curb sticker shock for some of its 100,000 residents who get coverage through the marketplace.

Lamont, a Democrat, said people earning up to $56,000 won’t see a change in their premiums, and there will be “little change” for families of four making up to $128,000.

Slightly higher earners will get some help, too.

“They will be paying a little more out of pocket due to the ending of the subsidies, but we'll be able to mitigate that a little bit, and I hope that makes a real difference,” Lamont said.

More information can be found through the Access Health CT marketplace, and health insurance brokers are also available to help. The deadline to apply for a health plan that begins Jan. 1, 2026 is Dec. 15. Residents who miss that deadline, but apply by Jan. 15, could still get coverage that begins Feb. 1.

The COVID-era tax credits have helped millions buy their own health insurance. Without them, four million people in the U.S. are projected to become uninsured by 2034 with premiums becoming unaffordable, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

As the Associated Press reported, this latest stalemate in Congress on Thursday is another roadblock to the subsidies potentially continuing beyond 2025.

Connecticut’s plan draws $70 million from the $500 million emergency fund state lawmakers approved in the November special session.

“This is a one year fix that we'll be able to mitigate the pain coming out of the confusion in Washington,” Lamont said.

The ACA subsidies weren’t included in the Trump administration’s federal tax and spending bill that passed over the summer.

Congressional Democrats’ latest proposal would have extended the tax credits for three years. The Republicans’ plan sought to create new health savings accounts, a plan that also didn’t pass.
Tags
News Latest News
Michayla Savitt
Having grown up in southern New England, Michayla is proud to help tell stories about Connecticut as CT Public’s state government reporter. In her role, Michayla examines how state policy decisions impact people across the Nutmeg State. Since joining the content team in 2022, she’s covered topics as varied as affordability, human services, health, climate change, caregiving and education. Thoughts? Jokes? Tips? Email msavitt@ctpublic.org.

See stories by Michayla Savitt

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.