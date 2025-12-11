CT reports first measles case since 2021

Connecticut health officials confirmed Wednesday the state's first case of measles since 2021. The patient is an unvaccinated Fairfield County child under the age of 10.

Health officials said the child recently travelled internationally. They began showing symptoms of measles several days later, including cough, runny nose, congestion, fever and a rash starting at the head and spreading across the body.

Symptoms of measles usually begin seven to 14 days after exposure, health officials said.

The best protection against the virus is to get vaccinated, according to Dr. Manisha Juthani, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

“One dose of measles vaccine is about 93% effective, while two doses are about 97% effective," she said in a statement. "We must ensure we continue to protect those who matter most — children and other vulnerable people — from vaccine preventable illnesses through on-time vaccination."

Measles cases have hit a record high in the U.S. In 2025, there have been more than 1,900 cases as of Dec. 9, according to federal health data. That's the highest count in the U.S. in decades. The World Health Organization said in 2000 that measles had been eliminated from the U.S.

Measles is a highly contagious illness, infecting about nine out of 10 unprotected people who are exposed to it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The disease can cause serious complications, especially in children younger than 5 years of age.

The Associated Press contributed to this report, which will be updated.