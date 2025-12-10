CT officials reflect on Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting 13 years later

Mark Barden remembers the last days he spent with his seven-year-old son, Daniel in December of 2012.

“We were decorating the tree and I had to run to the hardware store for something, and he peeled off from Jackie and his siblings to come with me to the hardware store rather than pick out treats, because he didn't want me to be alone,” Barden said.

Days later, his son would be one of the 26 students and educators killed in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

Barden is the co-founder of Sandy Hook Promise , a nonprofit organization which advocates for stronger gun control and violence prevention. Barden and members of Connecticut’s congressional delegation say they are continuing to advocate for gun control and anti-gun violence legislation.

Rep. John Larson, (D-CT), said he does not see this as a partisan issue.

“This has very little to do with Democrats, Republicans or unaffiliated or independents, and it has everything to do with human beings and and when you think about children and why they should be susceptible to this,” Larson said.

Barden said Sandy Hook Promise has taken a proactive approach, mounting education campaigns, celebrating legislative wins under President Donald Trump’s first term and former President Joe Biden. Sandy Hook Promise has also created its SAVE Promise Clubs.

The nationwide effort educates school children on how to respond if they suspect someone may commit a mass shooting. It also teaches students empathy and conducts violence prevention efforts.Currently, more than 126,000 students nationwide are members.

“It's incredible to see, and as we continue to grow over time and at scale, we will have a measurable cultural impact on the country that desperately needs it,” Barden said.

Connecticut has passed its own statewide assault weapons ban, but Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT) is among the legislative leaders who say federal progress on similar legislation has been challenging due to a lack of support from other congressional officials.

Hayes, who was Deputy Whip of the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force and is a member of the Committee on Education and Workforce, said even getting a hearing on the topic can be a struggle.

“I've asked multiple times for a hearing on this, and the chairman hasn't even responded, or continues to say, we have your request, and it is noted,” Hayes said.

Hayes was a teacher in Waterbury when the Sandy Hook School shootings occurred. She recalls having to address her frightened students. Meanwhile, the STOP School Violence Act and Safer Communities Act was passed in the years since. It helped enhance background checks and mental health support.

But the election of President Donald Trump quickly put a stop to presidential support for those efforts.

“On the second day of this administration, the president eliminated the White House Office of gun violence prevention,” Hayes said.

Larson hopes gun control will once again be made a top priority in congress. He has a list of things he wants to tackle when that day comes.

“Universal background checks will be brought up, and so will a ban on assault weapons, and that will remain our constant and continual focus,” Larson said.

Sandy Hook Promise is now advocating for universal background checks and temporary transfer orders, which would allow a gun owner suspected of facing a mental health crisis to have their firearms temporarily seized.

Barden does this work as he continues to grieve for his son who he said, didn’t have to die. He remembered vowing that his son’s death wouldn’t be in vain.

“I made a promise to my Daniel, to do everything I can to prevent other families from having to endure this lifetime of pain,” Barden said.

