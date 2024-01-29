Award Winning Content from Connecticut Public.
WATCH
-
Boston/New England Regional Emmy® Awards — Graphic Arts/Art Direction (Sam Hockaday)
-
Boston/New England Regional Emmy® Awards — Education/Schools
-
Edward R. Murrow Awards (regional) — TV: Excellence in Video
-
Pictures of the Year International — Award of Excellence in the Documentary Journalism, Video category
-
Boston/New England Regional Emmy® Awards — Societal Concerns (Long Form Content)
-
Boston/New England Regional Emmy® Awards — Sports Story
Edward R. Murrow Awards (regional) — TV: Sports Reporting
-
Edward R. Murrow Awards (regional) — TV: Feature Reporting
-
Boston/New England Regional Emmy® Awards — Sports Story
-
Edward R. Murrow Awards (national) — Excellence in Video
Boston/New England Regional Emmy® Awards — Historical/Cultural (Short Form Content)
-
Boston/New England Regional Emmy® Awards — Education/ Schools
-
Boston/New England Regional Emmy® Awards — Health/Medical (Short Form Content)
-
-
Boston/New England Regional Emmy® Awards — Politics/Government
-
Boston/New England Regional Emmy® Awards — Societal Concerns (Long Form Content)
-
LISTEN
-
-
Public Media Journalist Association — Health/Medical Feature
-
Public Media Journalist Association — Spot News
-
Public Media Journalist Association — Freelance Feature
-
Edward R. Murrow Awards (regional) — Radio: News Documentary
-
Edward R. Murrow Awards (regional) — Radio: Sports Reporting
-
-
Gracie Awards — Host/Anchor
-
Edward R. Murrow Awards (regional) — Radio: Hard News
-
Public Media Journalist Association — Continuing coverage category
-
-
-