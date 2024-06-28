© 2024 Connecticut Public

Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

Intersex advocacy and the fight for bodily autonomy with Pidgeon Pagonis

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanMegan FitzgeraldMeg DaltonRobyn Doyon-Aitken Catie TalarskiChion Wolf
Published June 28, 2024 at 9:26 AM EDT
Pidgeon Pagonis is an intersex speaker, filmmaker, and consultant; Author of the memoir, “Nobody Needs to Know“.
Growing up, Pigeon Pagonis was told a lot about their medical history: They were born with cancerous ovaries, so the doctors removed them to save their life.

Except that wasn't true. In reality, they were born intersex. And those were not cancerous ovaries, they were undescended testes. And that was just the beginning of many truths coming out.

Hear their story of discovery, and how they played a massive role in getting the hospital where they were born to reverse their policies on how they treat intersex children.

Resources:

Recommended episodes:

GUEST: 

  • Pidgeon Pagonis: Intersex speaker, filmmaker, and consultant; Author of the memoir, Nobody Needs to Know

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, Catie Talarski, and Reinett Chefu contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior project manager for Radio and Storytelling Originals. She works with Connecticut Public's senior director and talk show producers to ensure our audio stories are represented digitally. She helps strategize digital audience growth with other departments for our radio programs and podcasts. Meg also helps to manage and co-produce special projects like StoryCorps CT, NautiWeek, Where Art Thou?, and other programs produced by our storytelling unit.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public where she provides editorial support for the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the host and senior producer of Seasoned.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, featuring conversations with people who have uncommon or misunderstood experiences, conditions, or professions.
