Immigrant advocates demand action from CT lawmakers in response to escalated ICE presence statewide

Advocates of the immigrant community are set to gather in front of the Danbury Superior Court Wednesday afternoon to demand action from state lawmakers after several Connecticut cities have seen a surge in the presence of federal immigration officers.

The rally is taking place at the same courthouse where dozens of ICE officers gathered and detained two individuals on the courthouse steps earlier this month.

Greater Danbury Unites for Immigrants has organized a petition with demands for state elected officials. Carolina Bortolleto, a member of the community-based group, said she and other advocates are calling on lawmakers to take action in a special session. It is currently unclear if the Connecticut legislature will reconvene for a special session this fall.

According to the petition, the group is calling on Gov. Ned Lamont and the legislature to strengthen Connecticut’s TRUST Act, a law that limits how local law enforcement cooperates with federal immigration officials. Changes to the TRUST Act going into effect this fall expand on crimes that qualify for cooperation with federal immigration officials, but it also allows residents to file a lawsuit against municipal police departments that violate the law.

Responding to advocate concerns

While the TRUST Act already prevents state and local law enforcement from assisting ICE except in cases of serious crimes, the petition seeks to further limit the sharing of personal information by public agencies with federal immigration officials. The law also prohibits Connecticut’s National Guard from participating in federal immigration enforcement – a tactic used recently in Los Angeles.

However, the TRUST Act does not prohibit federal immigration officers from detaining individuals inside courthouses, a change that advocates proposed during the legislative process this spring. Petitioners also want lawmakers to prohibit ICE arrests at courthouses, including while people travel to and leave the courthouse, as the state has seen at recent arrests in Fairfield County.

The petition also calls on city officials in Danbury to prevent local law enforcement from assisting ICE in cases such as using city property without a warrant, setting up traffic perimeters, and sharing surveillance footage. It also asks city officials to ensure local schools host family preparedness workshops. While the state of Connecticut put out guidance for K-12 public schools on immigration activities in late January, immigration advocates are also calling on the city of Danbury to create a response plan for when ICE presence is reported outside school zones and hospitals.

The demands come as the City of Danbury and several cities in Fairfield County have been swarmed with ICE presence in recent weeks.

ICE presence in and around Danbury

According to Carolina Bortolleto, ICE presence has been a weekly occurrence in the city of Danbury for two months straight.

On Saturday, August 2, the group raised the alarm of ICE officers dressing up as construction workers to conduct their operations just across the state line between Danbury, Connecticut, and Brewster, New York.

Then, on Thursday August 14, Bortolleto said dozens of ICE officers gathered at the Danbury Courthouse and detained two individuals from the courthouse steps.

Video taken of the incident shows an alleged ICE officer pulling out a taser after a confrontation between advocates and ICE officers escalated in the parking lot. When asked for a name and badge number, one individual in a green shirt, jeans and face covering quickly flashed an apparent badge hanging off his jeans.

ICE arrests in Stamford Courthouse

In Stamford, federal officers were seen taking two men into custody inside the state courthouse on Monday, August 11.

According to Rhonda Herbert, a spokesperson for the Connecticut Judicial Branch, public safety officials are not to prevent or assist ICE in any apprehensions in the courthouse under the Trust Act. However, former Connecticut state representative David Michel said it was previously thought that arrests only occurred outside the court building in Stamford.

Stamford and Norwalk residents organized a rally a few days later to speak out against the recent ICE arrests in their communities.

Then, Democratic State Rep. Corey Paris of Stamford began to receive death threats over the weekend, after the official ICE X account on social media shared a post criticizing Paris for putting information online about a heightened presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in his House district.

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons and Police Chief Timothy Shaw put out a joint written statement on August 19 regarding the increase in ICE activity.

The statement read, “The City of Stamford is a welcoming and inclusive community, and the recent activity by ICE officials does not align with our commitment to ensure that all residents are treated with dignity and respect—regardless of immigration status or background. Consistent with state law, the Stamford Police Department operates in full compliance with the Connecticut TRUST Act, which defines and limits cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration officials. The Stamford Police Department does not assist ICE, except in cases involving serious crimes.”

ICE activity condemned in Norwalk

Norwalk officials have also spoken out against the ICE activity recently seen in their city.

According to a statement from Mayor Rilling, the Norwalk Police Chief and the Common Council, ICE officers used the Norwalk Police Department parking lot on Thursday, August 14 and Friday, August 15 without prior authority or consent. The statement said police department officials asked the ICE officers to leave the parking lot on both occasions.

Mayor Harry Rilling condemned these actions in a press conference on Friday, August 15

“We want to first make it clear that immigration customs enforcement were not invited to Norwalk. They were not invited to use any facility in the city of Norwalk, including the police department parking lot which we found rather inappropriate,” Rilling said in the press conference.

More CT elected officials speak out

Stamford State Representative Matt Blumenthal took to social media on Saturday, August 16 to say “ICE in Connecticut is completely out of control.”

In a video , Blumenthal addressed the courthouse incident in Stamford and the ICE presence in Norwalk.

“These violent lawless and frankly unprofessional intimidation tactics by ICE are detrimental to the administration of justice and public safety," Blumenthal said. “If ICE wants to detain people they view as dangerous who are in our courthouses, they have a simple remedy: get a d--m warrant.”

Blumenthal said he and his colleagues are “investigating mechanisms for the state to reassert control over its courthouses, including by preventing federal immigration enforcement from entering without a judicial warrant to make arrests.”

Gov. Ned Lamont condemned federal immigration officers on Tuesday, August 19 for carrying out their operations and arrests at local courthouses. The statements were made in a letter sent to US Attorney General Pam Bondi

“When the federal government detains people at state courthouses, it is harder for prosecutors, public defenders, police, and judges to do their jobs,” Lamont wrote. “These measures create fear among Connecticut residents, including witnesses, victims and families, about going to court or contacting the police to report criminal activity.”

This story will be updated.