Connecticut holiday events: Tree lightings, parades, skating (and meet Santa!)
Communities across Connecticut are celebrating the holidays this month. From tree lightings, visits with Santa and parranda celebrations, here are some opportunities to share holiday magic with others.
Winterfest, Hartford
Nov. 28 - Jan. 4
Bushnell Park
60 Elm St., Hartford
Event info
Started in 2010, Winterfest Hartford in Bushnell Park has become a Connecticut holiday tradition with events through the new year. Organizers estimate almost 40,000 people visit each year. Winterfest is open every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 24; closed on Dec. 25; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 1.)
Nov. 28 - Jan. 4: The ice rink in Bushnell Park is set up for free public skating, with free skate rentals and a learn-to-skate program. Elves from the story "Elf On The Shelf" will make appearances throughout Winterfest; be the first to tell them the phrase “Hartford for the Holidays" for a free gift.
Dec. 6: Hartford Wolf Pack mascot Sonar will visit the ice rink up the street from his usual home at the XL Center. Sonar will be at the rink from noon until 1 p.m.
Dec. 7: Gather at 4:30 p.m. for caroling before the lighting of the holiday tree in Bushnell Park.
Dec. 13, Dec. 14, Dec. 20 and Dec. 21: Santa will be in the Pump House in Bushnell Park from noon until 3 p.m. for photos and to hear wishes. Each family will receive a free printed photo.
Anne Cubberly’s giant puppets will bring their own magic from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on those dates.
More celebrations
Bethlehem Christmas Town Festival
Dec. 5, 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Dec. 6, 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Bethlehem Town Green
Junction of Routes 61 and 132
Event info
The self-described "Christmas Town" will have its tree lighting on Dec. 5 followed by a firetruck parade. A 5K race and vehicle decorating contest is scheduled Saturday.
Bloomfield Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting
Dec. 6, 6 p.m.
Bloomfield Town Hall
800 Bloomfield Ave.
Event info
The parade will feature local fire departments, community groups and Santa Claus on his classic fire truck, leading the way to Town Hall for the tree lighting.
Danbury
Stew Leonard's Christmas tree lighting
Dec. 4, 4:30 p.m. (tree lighting at 5 p.m.)
99 Federal Rd.
Event info
Light the Lights - Winter Festival
Dec. 6, 3 - 7 p.m.
CityCenter , 1 Ives St.
Event info
A truck parade, holiday music, live entertainment and hot chocolate and cookies provided by the Salvation Army.
Deep River Light Up Deep River & Holiday Stroll
Dec. 6, 3 - 7 p.m.
Main Street
Event info
A parade of light begins at 5 p.m. at the Deep River Historical Society followed by a tree lighting in front of town hall.
East Haddam Christmas in the Village
Dec. 2
5:30 p.m.
East Haddam Village
Event info
Photos with Santa and a tree lighting.
East Hartford Holiday Fest
Dec. 5 - Dec. 8
Event info
Holiday-themed events throughout the weekend at a variety of locations through town.
Fairfield
Chabad of Fairfield's 18th annual Menorah Lighting
Dec. 14, 4 p.m., Sherman Green Gazebo
Event info
The event features music, dancing, raffles and food, including latkes and donuts.
Greenwich Tree Lighting
Dec. 5
4:15 - 5:15 p.m.
Town Hall
101 Field Point Rd, Greenwich
Event info
Greenwich a cappella and Allegra Dance Greenwich will perform before the tree lighting.
Hartford
Kwanzaa Celebration
Dec. 27, 1 - 5 p.m.
Keney Park Pond House, 323 Edgewood St.
Event info
The event will feature artists and educators as well as live painting by Black Art Heals.
Ivoryton Illuminations
Dec. 6, 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Main Street, Ivoryton
Event info
A colored pixel light tree will be synchronized with 101.5 FM throughout the month of December. Santa arrives at the Ivoryton Playhouse at 6 p.m.
Killingworth Christmas at the Farm
Dec. 6, 3 - 5 p.m.
Parmelee Farm
465 Route 81, Killingworth
Event info
Enjoy wagon rides, caroling, cookie decorating with the tree lighting at 5 p.m. Bring a toy donation to stuff a cruiser.
Litchfield Holiday Stroll & Tree Lighting
Dec. 7, 3 - 5 p.m.
West Street, Litchfield
Event info
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be hearing holiday wishes outside Abner hotel beginning at 3 p.m. A Holiday Parade of Lights will head down to Wolcott and Meadow streets around 4:15 p.m. before a tree lighting on the town green.
Monroe
Stepney Green Tree Lighting
Dec. 6, 7 p.m.
Intersection of Main and Pepper Streets, Monroe
Event info
New Britain
Tree Lighting
Dec. 3, 5 p.m.
Central Park, 230 Main St., New Britain
Event info
Music, ice carving and stilt-walking elves will entertain until Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive via fire truck to help light the tree.
New Britain
Holiday Bazaar
Dec. 6, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Senior Center, 55 Pearl St.
Event info
The New Britain Senior Center hosts a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with more than 40 vendors.
New Haven Menorah Lighting
Dec. 14, 5 p.m.
New Haven Green
Event info
New Haven Tree Lighting
Dec. 4, 5 - 7:30 p.m.
New Haven Green
Event info
Tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. with music, performances and amusement rides.
New Haven Shops At Yale Weekend Of Holiday Cheer
Dec. 6 - 7, Noon - 3 p.m.
Event info
Ice craving competition and a cappella concert Saturday and baby toy and coat drive by the United Way of Greater New Haven on Sunday.
New London Kwanzaa Lighting Celebration
Dec. 26, 5 p.m.
Parade Plaza
Event info
New London Menorah Lighting
Dec. 14, 3:30 - 5 p.m.
Parade Plaza
Event info
Newington
2nd Annual Merry Market at Night of Lights
Dec. 5, 6 – 8:30 p.m.
Main Street, Newington
Event info
Local artisans, crafters and small businesses showcase their holiday creations along Main Street. Santa arrives at 6:20 p.m.
Norwalk
Stew Leonard's 34th annual Menorah Lighting Celebration
Dec. 15, 5 - 6 p.m.
Stew Leonard's, 100 Westport Ave.
Event info
The celebration starts with the lighting an 18-foot menorah. A celebration features live music, holiday song and dance, as well as complimentary Kosher refreshments and juice.
Old Saybrook Starlight Festival
Dec. 5, 5:30 p.m.
300 Main St., Old Saybrook
Event info
The tree lighting in front of the Kate at 5:30 p.m. honors veterans and service members, sponsored by the Gold Star Moms group.
Stamford Heights & Lights
Dec. 7, 5 p.m.
Landmark Square
Broad Street at Atlantic Street, Stamford
Event info
Santa, Rudolph and the Grinch will repel down 22 stories. Santa will then make his way to Latham Park for holiday music and the lighting of Stamford’s Holiday Tree.
Trumbull Holiday Tree Lighting
Dec. 5, 5 p.m.
Trumbull Town Hall Gazebo
5866 Main St., Trumbull
Event info
Visit Santa and participate in a holiday sing-a-long.
Spanish Community of Wallingford (SCOW) School of Music Holiday Concert
Dec. 2, 6:30 - 8 p.m.
Wallingford Public Library, 200 North Main St.
Registration required
Event info
The SCOW Singers will present a program of traditional Christmas carols in both Spanish and English.
Wethersfield Holidays On Main
Dec. 4, 5 - 8:30 p.m.
Main Street, Wethersfield
Event info
Visit with Santa at the firehouse starting at 6:30 p.m. after the tree lighting, which is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.
West Hartford Holiday Stroll
Dec. 4, 5 - 8 p.m.
West Hartford Center
Event info
Three stages feature holiday performances in addition to carolers strolling through the event, which takes place in Blue Back Square and West Hartford Center.
West Hartford Chanukah - Fire on Ice
Dec. 14, 3 - 5 p.m.
West Hartford Town Hall
Event info
Chabad of Greater Hartford invites the entire community to the lighting of an 8-foot ice menorah. This year will also feature a concert by singer Yoni Z.
Wilton Holiday Stroll
Dec. 5, 5 - 8 p.m.
Wilton Town Green, 101 Old Ridgefield Rd.
Event info
The Fairfield County Brass Quintet is expected to perform. The event also features children's crafts, marshmallow roast and hot chocolate and cookie decorating with a tree lighting scheduled for 5:45 p.m.
Windsor - Holiday Kick-off
Dec. 6, 6 p.m.
Windsor Town Green, 275 Broad St.
Event info
Carol sing and tree lighting on the Windsor town green. During the carol sing, enjoy a complimentary hot chocolate.
Connecticut Parranda Celebrations
Holiday Jazz & Latin Jazz Parranda
Dec. 6, 7 p.m.
Black Eyed Sally’s, 350 Asylum St., Hartford
Presented by Real Art Ways
Tickets: $10 or free with an instrument
Event info
Castillo and Sons Cuisine, Naugatuck
Dec. 13
Doors open at 7 p.m.
1221 New Haven Rd., Suite 4, Naugatuck
Event is sold out and standing room only.
Orquesta Afinke is set to perform at 9 p.m. with a sing-along with songbooks.
PRU - Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven
Dec. 13
11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Cielo Catering and Events, 85 Chase Lane, West Haven
Tickets: $44.52, online
Event info
A live band and DJ with food, and cash bar with coquito
El Santo, West Hartford
Thursdays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18
6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
970 Farmington Ave, West Hartford
Event info
Live music by Trio Torres.
Willimantic Community Parranda & Holiday Sing-Along!
Dec. 5, 6 - 9 p.m.
The River Room, 50 Riverside Dr.
Reservations requested
Event info
Local musicians will travel door-to-door to several downtown Willimantic businesses before arriving at The River Room at about 7 p.m. From 7 to 9 p.m., pianist Ruth Hartunian-Alumbaugh and Kathleen Thompson will lead a community sing-along, featuring bilingual seasonal favorites.
Latin Footprint LLC at The Birdcage, Windsor
Dec. 20
Doors open at 6 p.m.
$20 online, $25 at the door, $5 students
25 Central St., Windsor
Event info
Salsa Lesson at 6:30 p.m. with Alfinke Salsa Band & DJ starting at 9 p.m.
Light displays
Bristol: Lake Compounce Holiday Lights
https://www.lakecompounce.com
East Hartford: Magic of Lights at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
magicoflights.com/locations/easthartford/
Hartford: Glow Gardens at the Connecticut Convention Center https://hartford.glowgardens.com/
Hebron: Hebron Lions Lights In Motion
www.lionslightsinmotion.org/
Meriden: Festival of Silver Lights at Hubbard Park
visitnewhaven.com/events/hubbard-festival-of-silver-lights-2024/
New Haven: Goodwill of Southern New England Fantasy of Lights
www.goodwillsne.org/fantasyoflights/
Santa on the rails
Essex Steam Train and Riverboat, North Pole Express
Sold out
Event info
The Railroad Museum of New England, Northern Lights Limited and Santa Express, Thomaston
242 E. Main St., Thomaston
Nov. 30 - Dec. 23
Tickets: $25 - $75
Event info
Danbury Railway Museum, First Gift Express
120 White St.
Saturdays: Nov. 30, Dec. 7, 14, 21
Sundays: Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22
Tickets: $25 plus the option to buy a toy.
Event info
Santa will give children their first gift of the season with the option of bringing a wrapped toy or purchasing a toy from the museum with ticket purchase.
Shore Line Trolley Museum, Visit Santa
17 River St., East Haven
Weekends, Nov. 29 - Dec. 21
Tickets: $10-$14
Event info
Connecticut Trolley Museum's Winterfest and the Tunnel of Lights
58 North Rd., East Windsor
Nov. 29 - Dec. 22
Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 30 - Dec. 30
Tickets: $18-$23
Event info
Museums and art displays
Stonington Lobster Trap Tree
1 High St., Stonington
Nov. 22 - Jan. 4, 4:30 - 9:30 p.m.
Event info
In its fifth year, the Stonington Lobster Trap Tree has become a Connecticut shoreline tradition. The tree includes 460 lobster traps and 460 buoys painted by children and adults from Connecticut and Rhode Island. The display was lit in late November and will be on display until Jan. 4. Visitors can view the display from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Organizers may close off the entrance during a heavy snowstorm for safety.
Holiday Magic at the Florence Griswold Museum
96 Lyme St., Old Lyme
Dec. 3 - Jan. 4
Tickets: $5-$15
Event info
The Miss Florence’s historic boardinghouse is decorated for a 1910 holiday with teas, a harp concert and a month-long food drive.
Wadsworth Atheneum Festival of Trees and Traditions
600 Main St., Hartford
Dec. 4 – 14
Thursday, Friday noon–5 p.m.
Saturday, Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Dec. 11 — open until 7 p.m.
Tickets: $5-$27
Event info
Festival of Trees and Traditions is a display of trees decorated by community members, artists and volunteers from local organizations.
Music and performances
Irving Berlin's White Christmas
The Goodspeed, East Haddam
Nov. 14 - Dec. 31
Tickets: $47 to $83
Event info
A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas
Hartford Stage
Nov. 22 - Dec. 28
Tickets: $15-$105
Event info
Christmas On the Rocks
TheaterWorks, Hartford
Nov. 25 - Dec. 23
Tickets: $33-$68
Event info
Scrooge and Marley
The Legacy Theatre, Branford
Dec. 3 - Dec. 14
Tickets: $36.50 - $56.50
Event info
Wreck The Halls
The Sherman Players
Dec. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20
Tickets $30 ($15 with a student ID)
Event info
The Fantastic Toyshop
New England Ballet Theatre
The Theater of Performing Arts, Hartford
Dec. 5-7
Tickets: $28 (With pay what you can option)
Event info
Upstaged!: "A Christmas Carol"
Palace Theater, Waterbury
Dec. 7, 2 p.m.
Tickets: $35
Event info
New Haven Ballet presents The Nutcracker
Shubert Theatre, New Haven
Dec. 12 - 14
Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m.
Tickets: $36 - $122
Event info
Fisher Ballet Productions Presents The Nutcracker
Little Theatre of Manchester at Cheney Hall
Saturday, Dec. 13 and Sunday, Dec. 14
Tickets: $16-$36
Event info
The Nutmeg Conservatory For The Arts' Nutcracker 2025
Warner Theatre, Torrington
Dec. 13 - 14, 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Tickets: $39 - $60
Event info
Woodbury Ballet presents The Nutcracker 2025
Palace Theater, Waterbury
Dec. 13, 4 p.m.
Tickets: $50-70 (plus fees)
Event info
Engelbert Humperdinck - A Winter World of Love
Shubert Theatre, New Haven
Dec. 15, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $48.50 - $131.50
Event info
Ireland with Michael - A Celtic Christmas
Shubert Theatre, New Haven
Dec. 19, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $66 - $95.80
Event info
Old Crow Medicine Show's Holiday Hootenanny
Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m.
Warner Theatre, Torrington
Tickets: $52.50 - $90.50
Event info
Christmas In Killarney
Dec. 23, 7:30 p.m.
Warner Theatre, Torrington
Tickets: $41.50 - $78.50
Event info