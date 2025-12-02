Connecticut holiday events: Tree lightings, parades, skating (and meet Santa!)

Communities across Connecticut are celebrating the holidays this month. From tree lightings, visits with Santa and parranda celebrations, here are some opportunities to share holiday magic with others.

Winterfest, Hartford

Nov. 28 - Jan. 4

Bushnell Park

60 Elm St., Hartford

Event info

Started in 2010, Winterfest Hartford in Bushnell Park has become a Connecticut holiday tradition with events through the new year. Organizers estimate almost 40,000 people visit each year. Winterfest is open every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 24; closed on Dec. 25; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 1.)

Nov. 28 - Jan. 4: The ice rink in Bushnell Park is set up for free public skating, with free skate rentals and a learn-to-skate program. Elves from the story "Elf On The Shelf" will make appearances throughout Winterfest; be the first to tell them the phrase “Hartford for the Holidays" for a free gift.

Dec. 6: Hartford Wolf Pack mascot Sonar will visit the ice rink up the street from his usual home at the XL Center. Sonar will be at the rink from noon until 1 p.m.

Dec. 7: Gather at 4:30 p.m. for caroling before the lighting of the holiday tree in Bushnell Park.

Dec. 13, Dec. 14, Dec. 20 and Dec. 21: Santa will be in the Pump House in Bushnell Park from noon until 3 p.m. for photos and to hear wishes. Each family will receive a free printed photo.

Anne Cubberly’s giant puppets will bring their own magic from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on those dates.

More celebrations

Bethlehem Christmas Town Festival

Dec. 5, 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 6, 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Bethlehem Town Green

Junction of Routes 61 and 132

Event info

The self-described "Christmas Town" will have its tree lighting on Dec. 5 followed by a firetruck parade. A 5K race and vehicle decorating contest is scheduled Saturday.

Bloomfield Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting

Dec. 6, 6 p.m.

Bloomfield Town Hall

800 Bloomfield Ave.

Event info

The parade will feature local fire departments, community groups and Santa Claus on his classic fire truck, leading the way to Town Hall for the tree lighting.

Danbury

Stew Leonard's Christmas tree lighting

Dec. 4, 4:30 p.m. (tree lighting at 5 p.m.)

99 Federal Rd.

Event info

Light the Lights - Winter Festival

Dec. 6, 3 - 7 p.m.

CityCenter , 1 Ives St.

Event info

A truck parade, holiday music, live entertainment and hot chocolate and cookies provided by the Salvation Army.

Deep River Light Up Deep River & Holiday Stroll

Dec. 6, 3 - 7 p.m.

Main Street

Event info

A parade of light begins at 5 p.m. at the Deep River Historical Society followed by a tree lighting in front of town hall.

East Haddam Christmas in the Village

Dec. 2

5:30 p.m.

East Haddam Village

Event info

Photos with Santa and a tree lighting.

East Hartford Holiday Fest

Dec. 5 - Dec. 8

Event info

Holiday-themed events throughout the weekend at a variety of locations through town.

Fairfield

Chabad of Fairfield's 18th annual Menorah Lighting

Dec. 14, 4 p.m., Sherman Green Gazebo

Event info

The event features music, dancing, raffles and food, including latkes and donuts.

Greenwich Tree Lighting

Dec. 5

4:15 - 5:15 p.m.

Town Hall

101 Field Point Rd, Greenwich

Event info

Greenwich a cappella and Allegra Dance Greenwich will perform before the tree lighting.

Hartford

Kwanzaa Celebration

Dec. 27, 1 - 5 p.m.

Keney Park Pond House, 323 Edgewood St.

Event info

The event will feature artists and educators as well as live painting by Black Art Heals.

Ivoryton Illuminations

Dec. 6, 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Main Street, Ivoryton

Event info

A colored pixel light tree will be synchronized with 101.5 FM throughout the month of December. Santa arrives at the Ivoryton Playhouse at 6 p.m.

Killingworth Christmas at the Farm

Dec. 6, 3 - 5 p.m.

Parmelee Farm

465 Route 81, Killingworth

Event info

Enjoy wagon rides, caroling, cookie decorating with the tree lighting at 5 p.m. Bring a toy donation to stuff a cruiser.

Litchfield Holiday Stroll & Tree Lighting

Dec. 7, 3 - 5 p.m.

West Street, Litchfield

Event info

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be hearing holiday wishes outside Abner hotel beginning at 3 p.m. A Holiday Parade of Lights will head down to Wolcott and Meadow streets around 4:15 p.m. before a tree lighting on the town green.

Monroe

Stepney Green Tree Lighting

Dec. 6, 7 p.m.

Intersection of Main and Pepper Streets, Monroe

Event info

New Britain

Tree Lighting

Dec. 3, 5 p.m.

Central Park, 230 Main St., New Britain

Event info

Music, ice carving and stilt-walking elves will entertain until Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive via fire truck to help light the tree.

New Britain

Holiday Bazaar

Dec. 6, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Senior Center, 55 Pearl St.

Event info

The New Britain Senior Center hosts a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with more than 40 vendors.

New Haven Menorah Lighting

Dec. 14, 5 p.m.

New Haven Green

Event info

New Haven Tree Lighting

Dec. 4, 5 - 7:30 p.m.

New Haven Green

Event info

Tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. with music, performances and amusement rides.

New Haven Shops At Yale Weekend Of Holiday Cheer

Dec. 6 - 7, Noon - 3 p.m.

Event info

Ice craving competition and a cappella concert Saturday and baby toy and coat drive by the United Way of Greater New Haven on Sunday.

New London Kwanzaa Lighting Celebration

Dec. 26, 5 p.m.

Parade Plaza

Event info

New London Menorah Lighting

Dec. 14, 3:30 - 5 p.m.

Parade Plaza

Event info

Newington

2nd Annual Merry Market at Night of Lights

Dec. 5, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Main Street, Newington

Event info

Local artisans, crafters and small businesses showcase their holiday creations along Main Street. Santa arrives at 6:20 p.m.

Norwalk

Stew Leonard's 34th annual Menorah Lighting Celebration

Dec. 15, 5 - 6 p.m.

Stew Leonard's, 100 Westport Ave.

Event info

The celebration starts with the lighting an 18-foot menorah. A celebration features live music, holiday song and dance, as well as complimentary Kosher refreshments and juice.

Old Saybrook Starlight Festival

Dec. 5, 5:30 p.m.

300 Main St., Old Saybrook

Event info

The tree lighting in front of the Kate at 5:30 p.m. honors veterans and service members, sponsored by the Gold Star Moms group.

Stamford Heights & Lights

Dec. 7, 5 p.m.

Landmark Square

Broad Street at Atlantic Street, Stamford

Event info

Santa, Rudolph and the Grinch will repel down 22 stories. Santa will then make his way to Latham Park for holiday music and the lighting of Stamford’s Holiday Tree.

Trumbull Holiday Tree Lighting

Dec. 5, 5 p.m.

Trumbull Town Hall Gazebo

5866 Main St., Trumbull

Event info

Visit Santa and participate in a holiday sing-a-long.

Spanish Community of Wallingford (SCOW) School of Music Holiday Concert

Dec. 2, 6:30 - 8 p.m.

Wallingford Public Library, 200 North Main St.

Registration required

Event info

The SCOW Singers will present a program of traditional Christmas carols in both Spanish and English.

Wethersfield Holidays On Main

Dec. 4, 5 - 8:30 p.m.

Main Street, Wethersfield

Event info

Visit with Santa at the firehouse starting at 6:30 p.m. after the tree lighting, which is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.

West Hartford Holiday Stroll

Dec. 4, 5 - 8 p.m.

West Hartford Center

Event info

Three stages feature holiday performances in addition to carolers strolling through the event, which takes place in Blue Back Square and West Hartford Center.

West Hartford Chanukah - Fire on Ice

Dec. 14, 3 - 5 p.m.

West Hartford Town Hall

Event info

Chabad of Greater Hartford invites the entire community to the lighting of an 8-foot ice menorah. This year will also feature a concert by singer Yoni Z.

Wilton Holiday Stroll

Dec. 5, 5 - 8 p.m.

Wilton Town Green, 101 Old Ridgefield Rd.

Event info

The Fairfield County Brass Quintet is expected to perform. The event also features children's crafts, marshmallow roast and hot chocolate and cookie decorating with a tree lighting scheduled for 5:45 p.m.

Windsor - Holiday Kick-off

Dec. 6, 6 p.m.

Windsor Town Green, 275 Broad St.

Event info

Carol sing and tree lighting on the Windsor town green. During the carol sing, enjoy a complimentary hot chocolate.

Connecticut Parranda Celebrations

Holiday Jazz & Latin Jazz Parranda

Dec. 6, 7 p.m.

Black Eyed Sally’s, 350 Asylum St., Hartford

Presented by Real Art Ways

Tickets: $10 or free with an instrument

Event info

Castillo and Sons Cuisine, Naugatuck

Dec. 13

Doors open at 7 p.m.

1221 New Haven Rd., Suite 4, Naugatuck

Event is sold out and standing room only.

Orquesta Afinke is set to perform at 9 p.m. with a sing-along with songbooks.

PRU - Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven

Dec. 13

11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Cielo Catering and Events, 85 Chase Lane, West Haven

Tickets: $44.52, online

Event info

A live band and DJ with food, and cash bar with coquito

El Santo, West Hartford

Thursdays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18

6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

970 Farmington Ave, West Hartford

Event info

Live music by Trio Torres.

Willimantic Community Parranda & Holiday Sing-Along!

Dec. 5, 6 - 9 p.m.

The River Room, 50 Riverside Dr.

Reservations requested

Event info

Local musicians will travel door-to-door to several downtown Willimantic businesses before arriving at The River Room at about 7 p.m. From 7 to 9 p.m., pianist Ruth Hartunian-Alumbaugh and Kathleen Thompson will lead a community sing-along, featuring bilingual seasonal favorites.

Latin Footprint LLC at The Birdcage, Windsor

Dec. 20

Doors open at 6 p.m.

$20 online, $25 at the door, $5 students

25 Central St., Windsor

Event info

Salsa Lesson at 6:30 p.m. with Alfinke Salsa Band & DJ starting at 9 p.m.

Light displays

Bristol: Lake Compounce Holiday Lights

https://www.lakecompounce.com

East Hartford: Magic of Lights at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

magicoflights.com/locations/easthartford/

Hartford: Glow Gardens at the Connecticut Convention Center https://hartford.glowgardens.com/

Hebron: Hebron Lions Lights In Motion

www.lionslightsinmotion.org/

Meriden: Festival of Silver Lights at Hubbard Park

visitnewhaven.com/events/hubbard-festival-of-silver-lights-2024/

New Haven: Goodwill of Southern New England Fantasy of Lights

www.goodwillsne.org/fantasyoflights/

Santa on the rails

Essex Steam Train and Riverboat, North Pole Express

Sold out

Event info

The Railroad Museum of New England, Northern Lights Limited and Santa Express, Thomaston

242 E. Main St., Thomaston

Nov. 30 - Dec. 23

Tickets: $25 - $75

Event info

Danbury Railway Museum, First Gift Express

120 White St.

Saturdays: Nov. 30, Dec. 7, 14, 21

Sundays: Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22

Tickets: $25 plus the option to buy a toy.

Event info

Santa will give children their first gift of the season with the option of bringing a wrapped toy or purchasing a toy from the museum with ticket purchase.

Shore Line Trolley Museum, Visit Santa

17 River St., East Haven

Weekends, Nov. 29 - Dec. 21

Tickets: $10-$14

Event info

Connecticut Trolley Museum's Winterfest and the Tunnel of Lights

58 North Rd., East Windsor

Nov. 29 - Dec. 22

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 30 - Dec. 30

Tickets: $18-$23

Event info

Museums and art displays

Stonington Lobster Trap Tree

1 High St., Stonington

Nov. 22 - Jan. 4, 4:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Event info

In its fifth year, the Stonington Lobster Trap Tree has become a Connecticut shoreline tradition. The tree includes 460 lobster traps and 460 buoys painted by children and adults from Connecticut and Rhode Island. The display was lit in late November and will be on display until Jan. 4. Visitors can view the display from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Organizers may close off the entrance during a heavy snowstorm for safety.

Holiday Magic at the Florence Griswold Museum

96 Lyme St., Old Lyme

Dec. 3 - Jan. 4

Tickets: $5-$15

Event info

The Miss Florence’s historic boardinghouse is decorated for a 1910 holiday with teas, a harp concert and a month-long food drive.

Wadsworth Atheneum Festival of Trees and Traditions

600 Main St., Hartford

Dec. 4 – 14

Thursday, Friday noon–5 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec. 11 — open until 7 p.m.

Tickets: $5-$27

Event info

Festival of Trees and Traditions is a display of trees decorated by community members, artists and volunteers from local organizations.

Music and performances

Irving Berlin's White Christmas

The Goodspeed, East Haddam

Nov. 14 - Dec. 31

Tickets: $47 to $83

Event info

A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas

Hartford Stage

Nov. 22 - Dec. 28

Tickets: $15-$105

Event info

Christmas On the Rocks

TheaterWorks, Hartford

Nov. 25 - Dec. 23

Tickets: $33-$68

Event info

Scrooge and Marley

The Legacy Theatre, Branford

Dec. 3 - Dec. 14

Tickets: $36.50 - $56.50

Event info

Wreck The Halls

The Sherman Players

Dec. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20

Tickets $30 ($15 with a student ID)

Event info

The Fantastic Toyshop

New England Ballet Theatre

The Theater of Performing Arts, Hartford

Dec. 5-7

Tickets: $28 (With pay what you can option)

Event info

Upstaged!: "A Christmas Carol"

Palace Theater, Waterbury

Dec. 7, 2 p.m.

Tickets: $35

Event info

New Haven Ballet presents The Nutcracker

Shubert Theatre, New Haven

Dec. 12 - 14

Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m.

Tickets: $36 - $122

Event info

Fisher Ballet Productions Presents The Nutcracker

Little Theatre of Manchester at Cheney Hall

Saturday, Dec. 13 and Sunday, Dec. 14

Tickets: $16-$36

Event info

The Nutmeg Conservatory For The Arts' Nutcracker 2025

Warner Theatre, Torrington

Dec. 13 - 14, 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Tickets: $39 - $60

Event info

Woodbury Ballet presents The Nutcracker 2025

Palace Theater, Waterbury

Dec. 13, 4 p.m.

Tickets: $50-70 (plus fees)

Event info

Engelbert Humperdinck - A Winter World of Love

Shubert Theatre, New Haven

Dec. 15, 7 p.m.

Tickets: $48.50 - $131.50

Event info

Ireland with Michael - A Celtic Christmas

Shubert Theatre, New Haven

Dec. 19, 7 p.m.

Tickets: $66 - $95.80

Event info

Old Crow Medicine Show's Holiday Hootenanny

Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Warner Theatre, Torrington

Tickets: $52.50 - $90.50

Event info

Christmas In Killarney

Dec. 23, 7:30 p.m.

Warner Theatre, Torrington

Tickets: $41.50 - $78.50

Event info

