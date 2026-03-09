© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT lawmakers support first major federal housing reform bill since 2008 recession

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published March 9, 2026 at 6:36 PM EDT
Sen. Richard Blumenthal spoke in support of the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act. “It is historic, not only in its breadth, but its innovation and the promise that it offers,” Blumenthal said on Park Street in Hartford, Connecticut March 9th 2026.
Abby Brone
/
Connecticut Public
Sen. Richard Blumenthal spoke in support of the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act. “It is historic, not only in its breadth, but its innovation and the promise that it offers,” Blumenthal said on Park Street in Hartford, Connecticut March 9th 2026.

Since the 2008 recession and housing crisis, little has changed in the country’s federal housing programs.

But, recently proposed federal legislation could lead to the first meaningful housing reform in nearly 20 years.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal spoke in support of the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act.

“It is historic, not only in its breadth, but its innovation and the promise that it offers,” Blumenthal said. “That we can increase the supply of housing and cut the cost to make it more affordable and more accessible for homeowners and tenants, giving them greater protection.”

The bill touches on many aspects of housing affordability, including preventing corporate landlords from buying up single-family homes and apartment complexes.

“These corporate interests, unfortunately, have diminished the supply of housing, increased its cost and made it less accessible,” Blumenthal said. “No longer should corporate institutions exploit single family housing, raising the price of housing for everyone.”

It also makes it easier for developers and organizations to access funding and use different revenue streams to build housing.

“To summarize: more supply, more federal funding, with greater flexibility, cutting through the red tape, streamlining the process for investment and reigning in corporate greed, stopping corporate institutional investors from exploiting the shortages of housing and raising the prices,” Blumenthal said.

Provisions in the bill would expand a program that helps pave the way for low income renters to become homeowners. It would also streamline the inspection process to get renters into their homes quickly, two parts of the bill which Matthew Morgan, executive director at the homeless service provider Journey Home, said are particularly impactful.

“This bill will help support more housing to be developed in the region and in the country, housing of all sizes for all income levels, so that people have more choices of where to live, and so that they can choose a home that fits their budget, that is sustainable,” Morgan said.

The bill encourages production of different housing types, such as manufactured homes, according to Partnership for Strong Communities Executive Director Chelsea Ross.

“It recognizes that the housing crisis needs solutions ranging from housing production to finance to access and one of the most important aspects of this bill is its focus on expanding housing supply,” Ross said.

A similar bill was recently approved by the U.S. House of Representatives and a Senate vote on the bill is expected this week, Blumenthal said.
Tags
News Latest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.