In Hartford, attorney Ben Crump joins 'Stevie' Jones’ family to demand justice

National civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced Monday that he’s representing the family of Steven “Stevie” Jones, the 55-year-old Hartford man shot and killed by police last month on Blue Hills Avenue during a mental health crisis.

Crump has represented victims and families in many high-profile cases of alleged police misconduct, including those of Randy Cox in New Haven, George Floyd in Minneapolis, and Breonna Taylor in Louisville.

Crump held a press conference at Phillips Metropolitan CME Church in North Hartford on Monday afternoon, joined by representatives from the NAACP and family members of Jones.

“Y’all saw the video ,” Crump said. “It’s a shame before God when you look at that video, how unnecessary, how unjustifiable, and how unconstitutional it was to kill a mental health patient who needed a helping hand. He didn’t need bullets.”

“The actions of this outlaw officer seem to defy the policies, defy the training, and most of all, defy humanity,” Crump said.

The Connecticut Office of Inspector General has identified the shooting officer as Joseph Magnano of the Hartford Police Department.

Audrey Jones, Stevie’s sister, said she called 911 for an ambulance because her brother hadn’t taken his psychiatric medication and had grabbed a knife.

“I screamed at the police, ‘Don't shoot him, he didn't take his meds,’ and they shot him anyway,” Audrey Jones said. “If I knew that they were going to shoot him and kill him, I would not have called 911 for an ambulance.”

“Stevie was so amazing,” she said. “My brother was so loving and kind.”

Crump said he and his legal team would be exploring their options in pursuing justice for the Jones family, which could include a lawsuit against the city of Hartford. He also wants prosecutors to explore charging Magnano criminally.

Crump said he believed race played a role in the shooting of Jones, who was Black.

“A mental health crisis and the color of your skin should not equal a death sentence,” Crump said.

Michael Jefferson, an NAACP attorney, agreed.

“I'll say the quiet part out loud: If Stevie was white, I don't think we would be here,” Jefferson said. “They treat dogs better than they treat us. That's the real deal, and that's what folks don't want to talk about. That's the quiet part out loud. That officer wouldn't have dumped nine bullets into a dog.”

Greater Hartford NAACP President Corrie Betts urged the community to speak out about Jones’ killing during public comment at Monday evening’s meeting of the Hartford City Council, and urged people to contact the mayor and police chief with their concerns.

The office of Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam did not return a request for comment Monday. Last week, he pledged two investigations of Jones’ killing, to be conducted by the Hartford Police Department and the city’s inspector general. Jones’ shooting is also under investigation by the state inspector general.

In a statement, Gov. Ned Lamont’s office said Jones’ death was “heartbreaking.”

“Our thoughts are with the individual’s loved ones and the Hartford community affected by this tragedy,” said Rob Blanchard, Lamont’s communications director. “Situations involving someone experiencing a mental health crisis are among the most difficult that first responders face. For those trying to help and anyone in need during a mental health crisis, should contact 988 .”

“Supporting both our communities and the law enforcement officers who serve them is important, which is why recently passed legislation includes funding to expand mental health resources and strengthen de-escalation training,” Blanchard said. “That includes directing the Police Officer Standards and Training Council to develop new curricula on interactions with individuals with mental illness or physical disabilities.”