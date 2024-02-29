Tolland County

-
Quantum mechanics, has already paved the way for major technological advances. Nearly a century later, scientists are chasing the next quantum revolution. Connecticut is working to position itself as a leader.
Family members have released the names of the four children who died in a house fire last week in Somers.
As officials investigate the origins of a fire that killed four children in a Somers home, community members are seeking ways to help.
The children, ages 5, 6, 8 and 12, were found inside the house where several other people lived, officials said.
Vernon is dealing with litter and impaired driving brought on by tiny "nip" liquor bottles by trying to win over the minds of "nippers." Thw town is also using a new surcharge on nips to help clean them up.
Paredes cites the school’s lack of communication on specific plans to rely more on clean energy and stop investing in non-renewable energy companies as the reason for potential student protests.
Prospect Medical Holdings bought three Connecticut hospitals in 2016. Since then, critics of the move say the group, funded by private equity, cut patient services and drew down hospital finances.
Other student groups and students at UConn’s Storrs and Stamford campuses say they also received racist emails and voicemails in recent weeks in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.
National elections have higher participation by all voters, but the ratio of adults to college students in municipal elections is disproportionate.
Live here long enough and you may take autumn in New England for granted. But the season is truly special.