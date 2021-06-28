Who should apply:

We are looking for students and recent graduates who are intelligent, creative, and curious. Candidates don't need to know everything about news or public radio, but it helps to be at least a little familiar. And, it doesn't hurt to love our flagship programs, like Where We Live, NEXT or The Colin McEnroe Show have a passing knowledge on our newer shows: Audacious, Disrupted, or Seasoned.

For more details on the unique requirements for individual internship positions (cover letter, writing sample, or a design portfolio for example), read each internship description in full before applying.

Frequently Asked Questions:

I am a recent graduate. Can I still apply?

Qualified applicants must be current students (undergraduate or graduate degree programs) or have graduated no more than 12 months prior to the start of the internship. We do not accept high school students. Example: If you graduated on May 31, 2020 and are applying for a Winter/Spring semester internship, you are eligible. However, you cannot apply for the next Summer semester since the semester begins over one year past your graduation date.

Are there citizenship requirements?

No, but interns must be authorized to work in the United States and be 18 or older.

May I apply for more than one internship?

Yes, you may use the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) to apply for as many internships as you would like. Applying for more internships does not increase the likelihood of your internship selection.

What are the different types of internships available?

Internship offerings vary by semester. Our current internship opportunities and the application dates/deadlines are listed in the section below.

Are there strict start and end dates to the internships?

Each internship semester has a specific start and end date; however, managers and departments have flexibility with dates to accommodate an intern's schedule or external commitments, like course credit hours.

Are internships paid?

All CT Public internships are paid in accordance with Connecticut Department of Labor minimum wage guidelines. Currently, interns are paid $12.00 hour and are considered non-exempt, hourly employees. Interns can expect to work no more than 20-hours per week. Interns are eligible for overtime.

Do interns receive financial assistance for housing and/or travel?

CT Public does not provide travel, housing, or transportation stipends to interns.

Can I deliver my application either in person, or via email?

CT Public no longer accepts paper, hand-delivered, or email applications. All internship applicants should apply through our career site online here.

It says recommendation letters are required. When, and how should I do this?

You, or your recommender, have two options: upload the document as an attachment file on the career site or email the recommendation to HumanResources@ctpublic.org.

If I am not selected for an internship, may I re-apply for another semester?

Provided the applicant continues to meet the eligibility criteria for the internship program, we welcome intern applications interested in subsequent semesters.

If I complete a successful internship for one semester with CT Public, is it possible to extend my internship into the following semester(s), or apply to intern with CT Public during another semester in the future?

The Company prefers to provide as many students as possible with the opportunity to intern at CT Public; thus, we rarely rehire interns for additional semesters.

I completed a successful internship with CT Public. Will that internship lead to a full-time position?

No. There is no guarantee that either a temporary or regular position will be available with the Company. All applicants, to include interns and former interns, are required to apply for available positions through the career site and will be competitively considered against their ability to complete the essential functions and responsibilities associated with the position.

I forgot my password to the career site. How do I retrieve it?

We strongly suggest using your established email address as your username. Access our career site and click "Forgot Password". A new, temporary, password will be emailed to the email address on file..

It says to submit a writing sample or upload a link to my work. What are the requirements for the writing samples and how do I accomplish this?

While we don't have a specific internship that requires writing samples, if you're applying for a News or Radio Production internship, it is recommended that you submit two writing samples: academic and journalistic. The journalistic sample can be a commentary or news article written for either print or web, while the academic piece should be a paper written for an college-level course in your field of study.

If the length of your writing sample is extensive, please submit an excerpt, making sure that what you upload is the best representation of your writing or editing ability. Please use this information and your best judgement when considering what sample(s) to submit.

How should writing/work samples be submitted?

We recommend submitting your samples as you complete the online application. Our applicant tracking system, located at our career site, has upload capability. Follow the on-screen instructions to upload your resume, optional cover letter, and/or writing/work samples.

How can I track the status of my application?

Your application is normally reviewed by the hiring team for that role within 3-4 weeks of your application. At times, it may take longer to respond, contingent on a number of factors. The Team works hard to respond to each person, regardless of whether they're advancing through to the interview process. Candidates who are not selected can expect to be notified via email, but we appreciate your patience during the selection time and thank you in advance for not calling or emailing to request a status check. You can also check your status using the career site. As your application moves through the process, the disposition status updates to reflect the most recent requisition change.