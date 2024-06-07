Fighting For Home: How Housing Policy Keeps Connecticut Segregated
The legacy of exclusionary zoning and redlining imposed a painful divide we see today in our state’s current housing crisis. Our towns and cities are segregated by race and class because of systemic barriers that have persisted over time. Witness the struggle and determination of those fighting for change.
Fighting For Home: How Housing Policy Keeps Connecticut Segregated will premiere on Thursday, June 27 at 8 p.m. on CPTV. It will also be available to stream on this page, at video.cptv.org, and on YouTube.
Sponsored by:
Connecticut Humanities
Connecticut Fair Housing Center