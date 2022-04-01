All Environment
-
Williams College in Berkshire County announced Wednesday it is eliminating both loans and work requirements from financial aid packages.
-
Showtime's new 10-part series dramatizes the lives of three presidential spouses: Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford, and Michelle Obama, played by Gillian Anderson, Michelle Pfeiffer and Viola Davis.
-
Ten people were shot during Tuesday morning's rush hour and another 13 people suffered injuries ranging from smoke inhalation to falls and panic attacks, authorities said.
-
The Biden administration will continue to require travelers to wear masks on planes and other forms of public transport,.
Climate
-
A team of researchers at the University of New Hampshire is studying how to protect salt marshes from the effects of climate change.
-
A $4 million project aims to restore flows in a once-maligned Connecticut salt marsh.
-
The SEC is expected on Monday to propose new requirements for companies to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions and risks to their businesses from climate change.
-
After MIRA closes its Hartford plant, many are frustrated about not knowing what's next for Connecticut's trash.
Science
-
This episode of Audacious is tops! Meet the first African-American to summit Everest, a candidate for a body transplant, and members of a UK school who beat the record for the tallest stack of hats!
-
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, our tribute to flies. Plus a look at David Cronenberg’s 1986 remake of, you guessed it: ‘The Fly.’
-
In New England, BA.2 accounts for 55% of all COVID-19 cases, compared to 35% of cases nationally, per the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But doctors say they are not overly concerned yet.
-
A groundbreaking image released in 2019 is launching a new era of space science.