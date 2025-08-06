© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

What role will age play in the 2026 elections? And how are CT officials protecting our water?

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published August 6, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
FILE: Rep. Larson joined disability rights advocates and other legislators at the State Capitol to rally against congressional Republicans' proposed cuts to Medicaid in Hartford, Connecticut on March 18th, 2025.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Rep. Larson joined disability rights advocates and other legislators at the State Capitol to rally against congressional Republicans’ proposed cuts to Medicaid in Hartford, Connecticut on March 18th, 2025.

It’s 2025 and next year’s congressional races are already heating up.

We’re learning more about U.S. Rep. John Larson’s seat in Connecticut’s First Congressional District. Columnist Dan Haar says the 2026 re-election bid will be Larson’s “toughest challenge” yet.

Are Larson’s age and health a primary factor in a prospective close race?

FILE: In the final days of his term, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin thanks the city of Hartford and his staff while addressing the transition to Mayor Elect Arunan Arulampalam at City Hall. Hartford, Connecticut. December 29, 2023.
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: In the final days of his term, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin thanks the city of Hartford and his staff while addressing the transition to Mayor Elect Arunan Arulampalam at City Hall. Hartford, Connecticut. December 29, 2023.

Today on The Wheelhouse, Haar and constitutional scholar Akhil Reed Amar tackle that question and explore why the U.S. doesn’t have term limits for Congress.

Also, do you know if there’s lead in your home’s drinking water? We talk to the reporters behind a CT Mirror investigation that found lead in the water lines of thousands of Connecticut homes.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
