What role will age play in the 2026 elections? And how are CT officials protecting our water?

It’s 2025 and next year’s congressional races are already heating up.

We’re learning more about U.S. Rep. John Larson’s seat in Connecticut’s First Congressional District. Columnist Dan Haar says the 2026 re-election bid will be Larson’s “ toughest challenge ” yet.

Are Larson’s age and health a primary factor in a prospective close race?

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public FILE: In the final days of his term, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin thanks the city of Hartford and his staff while addressing the transition to Mayor Elect Arunan Arulampalam at City Hall. Hartford, Connecticut. December 29, 2023.

Today on The Wheelhouse, Haar and constitutional scholar Akhil Reed Amar tackle that question and explore why the U.S. doesn’t have term limits for Congress.

Also, do you know if there’s lead in your home’s drinking water? We talk to the reporters behind a CT Mirror investigation that found lead in the water lines of thousands of Connecticut homes.

