© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New CT study seeks to refine biomarkers for chronic fatigue syndrome in patients

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published August 6, 2025 at 3:33 PM EDT
Illustration of the gut microbiome.
Thom Leach
/
Science Photo Library RF
Illustration of the gut microbiome.

Patients with chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), who’ve been told it’s all in their head, can take comfort in a new study from Jackson Lab, linking “invisible” gut microbiome to CFS.

“Some physicians doubt it as a real disease due to the absence of clear laboratory markers, sometimes attributing it to psychological factors,” said Dr. Derya Unutmaz, the study’s author and JAX professor in immunology.

The findings, published in Nature Medicine, had a 90% accuracy rate in identifying individuals with CFS, “which is significant because doctors currently lack reliable biomarkers for diagnosis,” Unutmaz said in a statement.

The study also adds to what doctors know so far about long COVID. Extensive research has found similarities between CFS and long COVID, including changes in heart rate and blood pressure from moving from a seated to a standing position.

“There are still very many people who are experiencing long COVID, and fatigue is a very prominent symptom in many of these individuals,” said Dr. Harlan Krumholz, an infectious disease specialist at Yale Medicine, specializing in long COVID.

Jackson researchers analyzed data from the Bateman Horne Center, a CFS, long COVID, and fibromyalgia research center in Salt Lake City, Utah. They utilized an AI tool to integrate gut metagenomics, plasma metabolomics, immune cell profiles, blood test data, and clinical symptoms from 153 patients and 96 healthy individuals over four years.

Even though the findings require additional validation, they form a stepping stone to future treatment, the authors said.

“We may be able to intervene — through diet, lifestyle, or targeted therapies — in ways that genomic data alone can’t offer,” said Julia Oh, lead researcher.

Chronic fatigue syndrome a common aliment, doctors say

Chronic fatigue in long COVID patients keeps them from returning to work and caring for their families, said Diana Berrent Güthe, founder of Pandemic Prep Consulting and SurvivorCorps.

“There are things that can help alleviate symptoms but the barrier to treatment is often the doctor's own skepticism about the patient's complaints,” she said. “Nowhere do you see more medical gaslighting than in this area. It's like we're playing basketball using a football and expecting the game to go on.”

In the U.S., CFS affects between 836,000 and 3.3 million individuals — many undiagnosed — and costs the economy $18 to $51 billion annually due to health care expenditures and lost productivity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms of CFS fluctuate day-to-day and include extreme exhaustion after physical or mental exercise, problems with memory or thinking skills, dizziness that worsens with moving from lying down or sitting to standing, muscle or joint pain, and unrefreshing sleep, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Tags
News Latest News
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.