Protect Public Media

To our members, audiences, partners, funders, and the people of Connecticut,

With the recent news of threats to Public Media Federal Funding, we want to clarify what this means, but most importantly to underscore the independence and importance of public media and the value of Connecticut Public to our community.

Connecticut Public is the only independent, locally controlled television broadcaster in Connecticut. Through our television and radio programming, as well as across our 62 different digital platforms, 1.2 million people a week rely on us for in-depth coverage of local issues ranging from government and education to the environment and arts and culture.

Federal funding provides the foundation for the nonprofit Public Media system and allows us to share national programming our audiences love, such as Antiques Roadshow, PBS News Hour, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood on PBS Kids, as well as Science Friday and NPR’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Combined with our local news coverage, original documentaries and local events, this programming ensures our communities stay informed, connected, and engaged with democracy. This funding, along with contributions from individuals, foundations, and sponsors, allows us to fulfill our mission to inform, educate, and inspire our local communities.

Sincerely,

Mark G. Contreras, President and CEO of Connecticut Public