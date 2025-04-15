Protect Public Media
To our members, audiences, partners, funders, and the people of Connecticut,
With the recent news of threats to Public Media Federal Funding, we want to clarify what this means, but most importantly to underscore the independence and importance of public media and the value of Connecticut Public to our community.
Connecticut Public is the only independent, locally controlled television broadcaster in Connecticut. Through our television and radio programming, as well as across our 62 different digital platforms, 1.2 million people a week rely on us for in-depth coverage of local issues ranging from government and education to the environment and arts and culture.
Federal funding provides the foundation for the nonprofit Public Media system and allows us to share national programming our audiences love, such as Antiques Roadshow, PBS News Hour, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood on PBS Kids, as well as Science Friday and NPR’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Combined with our local news coverage, original documentaries and local events, this programming ensures our communities stay informed, connected, and engaged with democracy. This funding, along with contributions from individuals, foundations, and sponsors, allows us to fulfill our mission to inform, educate, and inspire our local communities.
Sincerely,
Mark G. Contreras, President and CEO of Connecticut Public
It’s time to take a stand for the trusted public service you rely on.
Today, April 28, the White House has asked Congress to eliminate $1.1 billion of funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).
This rescission package would claw back money previously approved by Congress. While Congress had already funded CPB through 2027, this executive proposal aims to eliminate those funds and signals an effort to eliminate federal support for public media.
Congress will then have 45 days to make its decision.
That’s where you come in. Your voice, right now, can help protect us.
The proposal would effectively dismantle the public media ecosystem by defunding the Corporation for Public Broadcasting if approved. The CPB is a nonprofit corporation authorized by Congress in the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967. It supports 1,300 local public media stations across the country, like Connecticut Public, as well as NPR and PBS.
The White House’s request would have a devastating impact on public media stations across the country and erode the services that you and so many others rely on. These services — including local news, music and culture, community events, and the emergency alert system — are offered to all Americans for free.
Connecticut Public makes these services freely available to you because public service is at the core of everything we do. You count on us, and we will stand strong to continue to serve you.
Financial Impact of Federal Funding
- CPB is funded through the federal budget process. Typically, it's funded two years in advance to insulate it from political pressures. Its annual appropriation is a little more than $500 million. CPB is responsible for spending this money in a way that fulfills its mission: to ensure universal access, over-the-air and online, to high-quality content and telecommunications services that are commercial-free and free of charge.
- Connecticut Public receives $2.1 million annually from CPB. From this funding, we allocate $950,000 to National Public Radio (NPR) and $1.8 million to the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) for national programming, including educational resources for children.
- Proposed cuts to federal funding for public media would result in at least a 10% reduction in Connecticut Public revenue and severely impair our ability to serve Connecticut residents effectively.
- Public Media is only 1/100th of 1% of federal funding (about $1.60 per American annually). Though this is a fraction of the federal budget, its impact is enormous — particularly for rural, underserved, and emergency-prone communities.
- 71% of CPB funding goes to local stations. For every dollar invested by CPB, local stations raise approximately $6.
- Some stations, particularly those in rural areas securing a larger percentage of their revenue from the CPB, could be forced off the air. In many rural communities, public media stations are the only local sources of news.
Essential Services At Risk in Connecticut
- Trusted Local News That Strengthens Democracy: In-depth coverage of local issues, government, and communities. Our journalism ensures Connecticut residents stay informed and engaged in democracy, providing a critical check on power and amplifying diverse voices. Without us, many of these essential local stories would go untold.
- Local Stories That Educate and Inspire: Connecticut Public shares award-winning content that reflect the rich diversity of our state, connecting people to their communities and to the wider world. Through the voices of everyday people, our programming sparks curiosity, inspires new perspectives, and helps us see the world—and each other—more clearly.
- Educational Programming That Shapes the Future: Free, high-quality children’s programming and educational resources, ensuring all kids have access to early learning opportunities. Public media is a proven leader in preparing children for school and lifelong success, offering trusted, non-commercial programming parents rely on.
- Community Engagement That Brings Connecticut Together: Through storytelling, cultural programming, and live events, Connecticut Public creates vital connections across the state. We amplify diverse perspectives and provide spaces for meaningful conversation on the issues that matter most to our residents.
- An Investigative reporting unit (The Accountability Project) that provides a deep focus on Connecticut issues, including education, the economy, business, housing, and government. The investigative reporting team is part of CT Public’s larger strategic plan to expand news and information gathering statewide and restore trust and accountability in our state.
- Expanding Latino Community Engagement: Recognizing that Latinos comprise 20% of the state's population, we have prioritized expanding coverage and engagement with this growing community. This includes a new Latino Communities Reporter, bilingual news, a partnership with GFR Media in Puerto Rico (publisher of the island’s two largest newspapers), and more.
- Environmental Reporting: As a Report for America (RFA) newsroom partner, we are adding an environment and climate change reporter dedicated to exploring how climate change is transforming Connecticut’s landscapes, communities, and livelihoods.
1. Make a donation
Donations support local trusted news and information for all. From broadcasts to podcasts, on air and online, gifts from individuals power everything you watch, listen to, and read at Connecticut Public. If you are already a member, thank you. If you are not yet a member and wish to support Connecticut Public, you may make a donation by clicking here.
2. Contact your Congressional representatives
Visit ProtectMyPublicMedia.org to send a message to your members of Congress. Tell them you support federal funding for public media and ask them to reject this rescission proposal. It takes only a minute, and your voice is a powerful defense against these cuts.