Media Enterprises

Connecticut Public is the state’s only locally-controlled public media organization producing television, radio, web, digital and print content for distribution to Connecticut’s wide-ranging and diverse communities.

Production studios and corporate offices are headquartered in Hartford, with an additional radio studio based at Gateway Community College in New Haven.

BROADCAST STATIONS: TV & RADIO

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. is a dual licensee of NPR and PBS.

Connecticut Public is licensed to operate four digital televi­sion channels, two cable television networks, and five radio stations. Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR) serve the state of Connecticut, as well as areas of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York.

Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR) is broadcast on radio stations in Fairfield and Willimantic, on WVOF-FM and WECS-FM, respectively, as well as in Springfield, Massachusetts, via WAIC-FM.

* Note on preceding maps: Service does not stop at this contour line. In many cases, FM stations can be received at locations well beyond the location of the mapped contour, with interference-free reception becoming less likely at greater distances.

STATION PROFILES:

CONTENT & PROGRAMMING

As the exclusive statewide, community-sup­ported public broadcasting network, Connecticut Public serves its audiences with an array of news, public affairs, children’s, educational, and entertainment programming.

TELEVISION

TV programming ranges from PBS KIDS, our statewide broadcast TV channel dedicated to round-the-clock educational programming for children ages 2 – 8, to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and CPTV Spirit which serve our audiences with trusted, time-honored PBS programs like the PBS NewsHour, Antiques Roadshow, Nature, NOVA, Masterpiece, American Experience, cultural performances, unique drama series, topical documentary films, how-to home-and-garden programs, travel and adventure.

Locally-produced television productions include the CUTLINE series — exploring the relevant local impact of events like the Coronavirus Pandemic and the 2020 election, and Common Ground with Jane Whitney in which international experts analyze and discuss the most impactful topics of our times.

The American Graduate: Getting to Work series informs young people in our state about career opportunities in our critical industries. Where Art Thou travels the state with host Ray Hardman introducing us to some of the most fascinating creatives and artists working among us, and The Kate features unique performances by both veteran and rising-start musical artists that take place at The Katharine Hepburn theater in Old Saybrook. Connecticut Public’s local documentary programs such as The Island Next Door, Women’s Work, FAKE and Collision Course have been honored with several nominations and awards.

CPTV also continues to bring intriguing new series and specials to PBS stations across the nation and internationally, producing or representing programs that cover a wide range of subjects, from public affairs to performance, health, adventure and the humanities. Recent examples include like The Kate, Living with Parkinson’s, Uncertainty: Why We’re So Anxious About Anxiety, To the Ends of the Earth, Design in Mind: On Location with James Ivory, and Guru Nanak: The Founder of Sikhism.

RADIO

Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR) serves the audience need for a trusted, non-commercial source of journalism with NPR’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered national news programs bookending the day, plus hourly newsbreaks and programs that explore a range of topics from politics, business, health, education, the environment, science, the arts, society and culture.

Connecticut Public employs a talented staff of local journalists, reporters, editors and producers dedicated to delivering timely news, documentaries, cultural stories and conversations that reflect what matters in the lives of our Connecticut communities, our region, and beyond. Our newsroom has hosted reporters that are part of the Report for America project, and we have recently expanded to include a dedicated investigative reporting unit as part of The Accountability Project (TAP).

Connecticut Public Radio produces several local radio talk show/podcasts including Where We Live, The Colin McEnroe Show, Audacious with Chion Wolf, Seasoned, and Disrupted with Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.

NEW ENGLAND NEWS COLLABORATIVE (NENC)

Connecticut Public is the hub station for the regional New England News Collaborative (NENC), a 9-station consortium of public media newsrooms. The NENC’s multimedia coverage delves into the impacts of coronavirus in New England; climate change and clean energy; transportation, infrastructure, and stories of people and immigration affecting the region.

The NENC includes Connecticut Public, Maine Public, New England Public Media, New Hampshire Public Radio, Vermont Public Radio, WBUR, WCAI, WGBH, and WSHU.

A COMMITMENT TO CHILDREN AND YOUTH

With a commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of children and youth, Connecticut Public developed Thinkalong.org, an innovative, free, web-based learning program aimed at middle-school and high-school students. Thinkalong introduces young people to evidence-based methods of inquiry to help them to develop skills in media literacy and civil-discourse.

Connecticut Public’s Learn At Home online resources provide curated, curriculum-based media to spark imagination, build knowledge and encourage critical thinking to enhance and enrich the educational experience for all students — whether in school or distance-learning. The Learning Snacks weekly newsletter offers quick and fun things to know for little, middle and high-school students.

DIGITAL, SOCIAL MEDIA & EMERGING MEDIA PLATFORMS

Connecticut Public’s website, mobile, social-media and newsletter offerings deliver compelling content and provide interactive channels for our audience to connect with us. Connecticut Public Television streams live on our website and via our Connecticut Public mobile app.

Connecticut Public members and donors have the additional benefit of special access to a treasure trove of local and PBS programs offered on-demand via CPTV Passport.

CPTV programming is available to stream on the PBS OTT app for Smart TVs and for subscribers to YouTubeTV. PBS KIDS 24/7 is also available for online and mobile streaming around the clock along with interactive games and educational activities.

PBS content is available on the PBS Video App. And PBS KIDS content and games stream on the PBS KIDS mobile app.

Connecticut Public Radio streams live on our website and mobile app.

The Connecticut Public mobile app is free and available for download on the Apple store and via Google Play.

Our local radio programs are all available for on-demand listening on our website as well as via all popular podcast platforms. The NPR One app mixes national NPR news with local Connecticut Public Radio content —including podcasts of all our talk shows there. Choose WNPR as your local station.

Radio and Television schedules are always available and up-to-date online.

Follow and engage with Connecticut Public on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIN, Twitch and other emerging social media channels.

Online services enable our audience to subscribe to newsletters, register for special events, participate in fun polls, trivia contests and surveys, support us through your donation, and honor the life of a loved-one through our obituaries service.

E-newsletters include the YOUR START news email delivered Monday-Friday; What’s ON! Delivered every Friday; Learning Snacks each Thursday; COVID-19 updates each weekday; and our weekly “Smart or Lucky”

Ask your Smart Speaker to “Play Connecticut Public Radio” for live streaming audio.

IN CONNECTICUT MAGAZINE

The organization has a joint publishing venture with Connecticut Magazine. All active members of Connecticut Public receive a free subscription to this monthly magazine which includes our “What’s ON!” guide to programming, other highlights and special features.

SPECIAL EVENTS & COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

Connecticut Public reaches deeper into the community through educational programs and initiatives, live concerts, family events, in-studio “town hall” meetings, documentary screenings and online “virtual” events.

MEDIAVISION CREATIVE

MediaVision Creative is a wholly owned subsidiary of Connecticut Public. An award-winning collective of visual storytellers, MediaVision offers script-to-screen creative services for corporate, commercial, and digital content.