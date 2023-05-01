ATSC 3.0 FAQ

On May 31, 2023, Station WEDN, Channel 53, Norwich, Connecticut, will begin broadcasting its over-the-air signal using the new ATSC 3.0 (Next Gen TV) transmission standard. Viewers who currently watch WEDN over the air and have an ATSC 3.0 compatible television or converter can continue to watch WEDN on channel 53. Other viewers can continue to watch WEDN’s programming by tuning to Station WEDH on Channel 24. Rhode Island viewers who cannot receive WEDH can view Connecticut Public’s programming online at ctpublic.org/cptv-livestream and can view PBS programming by tuning to Station WSBE-TV on Channel 36.

Viewers who watch Connecticut Public’s television programming on cable or satellite do not need to make any changes.

Viewers with questions about WEDN’s conversion to the Next Gen TV standard can contact Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. by calling (860) 275-7550, or sending an e-mail to audiencecare@ctpublic.org.



What is ATSC 3.0

Who is impacted?

Over the air viewers who watch WEDN in Norwich.

Who is NOT impacted?

Over the air viewers watching WEDH, WEDY, or WEDW. Cable and satellite subscribers, digital livestream consumers.

Why are they impacted?

Like the digital conversion of 2009, existing TV are not capable of receiving the new ATSC 3.0 format natively. This requires a viewer to have an ATSC 3.0 tuner to receive this content.

What to do if you don’t have an ATSC 3.0 receiver?

Point your antenna toward Farmington and rescan to receive CT Public’s WEDH signal Watch CT Public programming on https://www.ctpublic.org/cptv-livestream Watch CT Public programming on our (free) CT Public mobile app PBS Passport Purchase an ATSC 3.0 receiver or ATSC 3.0 enabled TV.

ATSC 3.0 Capable TVs & Tuners

Will the programming on WEDN change with ATSC 3.0?

No, CT Public will continue to broadcast its three TV channels, CPTV, Spirit, CPTV Kids.

Why is CT Public making this change?

NextGenTV/ATSC 3.0 opens up new possibilities for broadcasters to serve the public. These benefits include enhanced video including future 4K over the air transmission, immersive and multiple audio channels, advanced emergency alerting and information functions and interactive data delivery that can be used for educational purposes.

Where is ATSC 3 available?