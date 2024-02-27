The Public Television Feature Film Collection

Films airing in March 2024 include:

Akeelah and the Bee

A young girl from South Los Angeles tries to make it to the National Spelling Bee.



Saturday, March 2 at 6 p.m. on CPTV Spirit

Saturday, March 16 at 9 p.m. on CPTV

Sunday, March 17 at 3 p.m. on CPTV

Man in the Moon

A coming of age story set in the south of the U.S. when Elvis was King.



Saturday, March 16 at 6 p.m. on CPTV Spirit

Saturday, March 23 at 8 p.m. on CPTV



The Pride of the Yankees

This moving biographical drama follows the life of revered baseball player Lou Gehrig (Gary Cooper). Championed by sportswriter Sam Blake (Walter Brennan), Gehrig eventually gets recruited by the New York Yankees, joining a team of heavy hitters that includes the legendary Babe Ruth. When Gehrig marries his spirited sweetheart, Eleanor (Teresa Wright), things look up for him, but he is soon sidelined by a terrible illness that he bravely tries to battle.



Saturday, March 16 at 6 p.m. on CPTV Spirit

Saturday, March 23 at 8 p.m. on CPTV

The School of Rock

Recently fired from his rock band, Dewey Finn takes a job as a 4th grade teacher at an uptight private school where his free-spirited attitude and shenanigans cause the students to discover other sides of themselves. Dewey forms a rock band with his students to win a Battle of the Bands, help get himself out of debt and re-establish himself as a musician.

