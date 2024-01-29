"The Island Next Door" Documentary

One year after Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico, Connecticut Public presents a documentary featuring people of Puerto Rico and Connecticut, and the stories of how their lives have been changed by the storm. Stream on demand here, or on CPTV.org and CPTV Passport.

Since then, Connecticut Public Radio’s reporters have covered the aftermath of the storm both from the mainland and from the island’s streets and mountains because – with 300,000 state residents who claim island roots – Hurricane Maria is a local story.