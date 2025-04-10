© 2025 Connecticut Public

In September 2024, Elizabeth Tucker and her friend Sarah Borgnis-Tobin launched Montgomery and Taggert, Connecticut's first romance bookstore in Chester, Connecticut.
Where We Read

Where conversation, camaraderie and literary passion meet.

Where We Read is the destination for die-hard book lovers and the literary curious to hear author interviews from across Connecticut Public’s shows. Find out what we’re reading, what we can’t wait to read next, and to learn more about local and national bookish news.

Author Interviews