Where We Read
Where conversation, camaraderie and literary passion meet.
Where We Read is the destination for die-hard book lovers and the literary curious to hear author interviews from across Connecticut Public’s shows. Find out what we’re reading, what we can’t wait to read next, and to learn more about local and national bookish news.
Author Interviews
-
For a recent book, social psychologist Kurt Gray used anthropology to research and understand our modern “fear of harm” and why facts don’t bridge divides, but stories do.
-
This hour, we talk with Connecticut artist and visual poet Monica Ong. We hear how she’s merging the worlds of science, art and literature to create new works that invite the reader to “play” with poetry.
-
Today, author and Connecticut native, Ocean Vuong, joins us to talk about his upbringing and his new book, "The Emperor of Gladness."
-
How does poetry speak in times of crisis? And who gets to be heard? This hour, Connecticut poets join us to share work that challenges dominant narratives and centers voices often left out of the story.
-
This hour, two local children’s authors share how their young protagonists find meaning in the kitchen, using food as a tool to explore culture, loss, and belonging.
-
The best stories teach us that it’s about the journey, not the destination. Today, we speak with local authors Amity Gaige and Ethan Rutherford. They each have new books out that center on the quest.