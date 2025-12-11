What's it like to live with a chronic illness?

Millions of people in our country live with a chronic condition.

From syndromes affecting our hearts and brains, to pain and inflammation, chronic illnesses can be hidden to the world, but are all too real for patients.

Today, we dive deep into how culture and politics affect our bodies. We explore perceptions of what illness looks like (or doesn’t look like). And we'll ask what it takes for a patient to become an advocate, both for themself and for others.

Are you or someone you love living with a chronic condition? We want to hear from you.

Guests

Eshani Surya : Author of Ravishing , a novel that explores the intersection of the beauty industry and chronic illness

Jennifer Lunden: Author of American Breakdown: Our Ailing Nation, My Body’s Revolt, and the Nineteenth-Century Woman Who Brought Me Back to Life – An Illuminating Investigation into Chronic Illness and Environmental Ecosystems

Lauren Stiles : Founder, Dysautonomia International

