What's it like to live with a chronic illness?

By Sujata Srinivasan,
Catherine Shen
Published December 11, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Woman enveloped by sparkling bokeh light effects.
Tatiana Maksimova
/
Moment RF / Getty Images
Woman enveloped by sparkling bokeh light effects.

Millions of people in our country live with a chronic condition.

From syndromes affecting our hearts and brains, to pain and inflammation, chronic illnesses can be hidden to the world, but are all too real for patients.

Today, we dive deep into how culture and politics affect our bodies. We explore perceptions of what illness looks like (or doesn’t look like). And we'll ask what it takes for a patient to become an advocate, both for themself and for others.

Are you or someone you love living with a chronic condition? We want to hear from you.

Guests

Eshani Surya: Author of Ravishing, a novel that explores the intersection of the beauty industry and chronic illness

Jennifer Lunden: Author of American Breakdown: Our Ailing Nation, My Body’s Revolt, and the Nineteenth-Century Woman Who Brought Me Back to Life – An Illuminating Investigation into Chronic Illness and Environmental Ecosystems

Lauren Stiles: Founder, Dysautonomia International

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Where We Live
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen