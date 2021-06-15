Tess Terrible

Tess TerribleSenior Producer, Where We Live
Tess is a senior producer for WNPR news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Sexual harassment prevention training programs are required in most workplaces. But research shows they are actually widely ineffective at preventing sexual harassment.
Connecticut is the 19th state to legalize recreational use of marijuana. Today, we talk about medical and recreational marijuana use.
This hour on Where We Live, we talk about how employees are navigating going back to work.
This hour, we talk about the future of low wage work. Many businesses are having to increase their wages and offer better benefits to attract workers.
This hour, we talk to Nan Morrison - President and CEO, Council for Economic Education about teaching our children to be more financially literate.
This hour on Where We Live, we’re asking, what are landlords and building owners obligated to do here in Connecticut to keep residences safe?
Summer is here in Connecticut, and there are lots of ways to get outside.Connecticut has plenty of public gardens to explore. This hour, we talk with New…
You’ve been working late and you just finished a big report that you sent off to your boss. And you received a one word reply back - "Thanks (period)."…
When you think back to your childhood, what was your favorite thing to do? Did you have a favorite stuffed animal or did you spend a lot of time outside?…
When the preview for musical artist Sia’s debut film Music was released---- it received backlash from individuals on the autism spectrum. But it also…