Where We Live

Bringing CT fans together: A look at ConnectiCon and fan conventions

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published July 10, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Today, we hear from the founder of ConnectiCon, a Connecticut-based convention that’s been bringing together fans for over 20 years. Like many conventions, it’s changed to evolve with the times.

If you have ever attended a comic convention, you probably saw a lot of people dressed as their favorite characters.

The act of cosplaying has exploded in recent years. We hear from cosplayers attending this year's convention.

GUESTS:

  • Matt Daigle: founder of ConnectiCon, a Connecticut pop-culture convention based in Hartford
  • Paul Booth: professor of Media and Pop Culture at DePaul University
  • Andrew Liptak: author of Cosplay: A History and of the newsletter, Transfer Orbit

Additional voices featured in this hour:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
