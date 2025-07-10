Bringing CT fans together: A look at ConnectiCon and fan conventions
Today, we hear from the founder of ConnectiCon, a Connecticut-based convention that’s been bringing together fans for over 20 years. Like many conventions, it’s changed to evolve with the times.
If you have ever attended a comic convention, you probably saw a lot of people dressed as their favorite characters.
The act of cosplaying has exploded in recent years. We hear from cosplayers attending this year's convention.
GUESTS:
- Matt Daigle: founder of ConnectiCon, a Connecticut pop-culture convention based in Hartford
- Paul Booth: professor of Media and Pop Culture at DePaul University
- Andrew Liptak: author of Cosplay: A History and of the newsletter, Transfer Orbit
Additional voices featured in this hour:
- Julie Wilk: cosplayer based in Boston, Massachusetts
- Andy Wolan: AndyMon Cosplay photography
