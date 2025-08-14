© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Emerging from prison is hard. CT's housing crisis is making it harder

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published August 14, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Rizky Panuntun
/
Getty Images

Leaving prison can be a jarring experience. Reentry can be challenging under the best of circumstances.

But a state housing crisis has made it harder. Landlords are less likely to rent to someone with a criminal record. Formerly incarcerated people are 10 times more likely to be homeless.

Add in cuts to mental health services, job assistance and food insecurity programs, life is getting harder for many people who were previously incarcerated.

Today, we’re talking about challenges facing the formerly incarcerated population upon release.

GUESTS:

  • Alpha Jalloh: formerly incarcerated person living in Connecticut
  • Bryan "Love" Jordan: formerly incarcerated person living in Connecticut
  • State Sen. Gary Winfield: Democrat representing the Tenth District in New Haven and West Haven
  • Beth Hines: Executive Director of Community Partners in Action
  • Anderson Curtis: Senior Policy Organizer at the ACLU CT

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
