Emerging from prison is hard. CT's housing crisis is making it harder

Leaving prison can be a jarring experience. Reentry can be challenging under the best of circumstances.

But a state housing crisis has made it harder. Landlords are less likely to rent to someone with a criminal record. Formerly incarcerated people are 10 times more likely to be homeless.

Add in cuts to mental health services, job assistance and food insecurity programs, life is getting harder for many people who were previously incarcerated.

Today, we’re talking about challenges facing the formerly incarcerated population upon release.

GUESTS:



Alpha Jalloh: formerly incarcerated person living in Connecticut

Bryan "Love" Jordan: formerly incarcerated person living in Connecticut

State Sen. Gary Winfield: Democrat representing the Tenth District in New Haven and West Haven

Beth Hines: Executive Director of Community Partners in Action

Anderson Curtis: Senior Policy Organizer at the ACLU CT

