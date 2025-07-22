From Japanese internment camp to UConn: Ceramics artist Minnie Negoro's legacy continues to inspire

University of Connecticut professor and artist Minnie Negoro first learned ceramics while imprisoned at a Japanese concentration camp in Wyoming.

There, she produced tableware for the U.S. army and other incarceration camps. Despite the repression, Negoro discovered a lifelong love for pottery, which she shared with generations of students.

Now, UConn is curating an exhibit to honor Negoro's work and legacy.

Today, we hear about Negoro's journey as an artist, and as a teacher.

GUESTS:



Hana Maruyama: Assistant professor of Asian American Studies and Public History at the University of Connecticut

Assistant professor of Asian American Studies and Public History at the University of Connecticut Denise Pelletier: Professor of Art at Connecticut College

Professor of Art at Connecticut College Jason Oliver Chang: Associate Professor of History and Asian American Studies and Department Head of Social and Critical Inquiry

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.