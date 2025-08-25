-
Connecticut calls itself the “Constitution State,” but why? We trace the nickname back to the 1600s and explore the historical claim that Connecticut wrote the first constitution in U.S. history.
Minnie Negoro first learned ceramics while being held at a Japanese concentration camp. Today, we hear about her journey as an artist, and as a teacher at the University of Connecticut.
Next year will mark 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. This hour, we hear how different Connecticut institutions plan to recognize the anniversary.
A Connecticut community has taken another step toward reckoning with its past history of slavery. For the first time ever, the town has named a street after a person who was enslaved there and walked that path each day.
Motley was the first Black woman to serve as a federal judge and the first Black woman to argue a case before the U.S. Supreme Court
As the country continues to honor and remember the legacy of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, Connecticut Public looked back to April 1985, when the former president spoke to an audience of 3,000 at Central Connecticut State University.
New Haven’s official historian, Michael Morand, doesn’t sugarcoat the past. This hour on Disrupted, we explore the histories of New Haven and Yale, including their roles in slavery.
For 150 years, the Mark Twain House and Museum has stood as a monument to one of America’s greatest authors. Its interim leader talks about why Twain's legacy endures.
For decades, most Black and Indigenous maritime histories were missing at Mystic Seaport, the country’s largest maritime museum. “Entwined” aims to change that – by presenting those histories through Native American and Black perspectives.
This hour, we look at the historic Supreme Court decision — and some of the inequities that still exist in education today.